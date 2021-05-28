Falcons golf complete first trip to state

St. Albert boys golf was hoping for a better result in its first trip to the 1A state tournament on Friday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton after finishing eighth out of nine teams with a score of 731.
“We didn’t do what we set out to do which is kind of disappointing,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “You know, we still made it to state.”
The Falcons did improve from the first day. St. Albert scored a 370 the first day but shaved off nine strokes for a 361 on day two.
This was only the second time St. Albert has played n the Westwood Golf Course.
“It goes back to being able to see a course and the conditions for a couple of times,” Klusman said. “We improved not as much as I wanted to. We had two sick players. That’s not an excuse. It happens and you have to learn how to deal with it. We improved just not enough as a team to get where we wanted to go.”
AGWSR won the team title with a score of 681 and Newell-Fonda was runner up with a 691.
Senior Brett Klusman led the Falcons after tying for seventh place. He shot a 164.
“He battled today. He didn’t have his best golf game this week,” Mike Klusman said. “On the first day he ... got into a little bit of a funk. He just never fully felt comfortable on that golf.
“But made a great run on the second day. If you finish in the top 10 at 1A, that’s awesome. What more can you ask for? ... I’m sure as the dust settles and he looks back and he realizes that he didn’t have his best game that it’s a huge accomplishment. Not only for him but for our whole team. It’s the first time in St. Albert history that we made it to state.”
Junior Cameron Mardesen placed 35th with a score of 188, junior Lane Sundberg tied for 36th with a 189, senior Eliot Shaw took 43th shooting a 194, junior Luke Hubbard tied for 44th tallying a 195 and sophomore Gavin Summerville tied for 53rd with a score of 204.
The three returning state qualifiers have St. Albert excited for the future.
“We have a bunch of young players that should fit in nicely without system,” Mike Klusman said. “We’re hoping that next year we can be right back where we were. It’s what I coach. It’s what my assistants coach for.”
Harris-Lake Park senior Lucas Gunderson took the state crown with a score of 149.