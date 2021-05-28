Falcons golf complete first trip to state

St. Albert boys golf was hoping for a better result in its first trip to the 1A state tournament on Friday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton after finishing eighth out of nine teams with a score of 731.

“We didn’t do what we set out to do which is kind of disappointing,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “You know, we still made it to state.”

The Falcons did improve from the first day. St. Albert scored a 370 the first day but shaved off nine strokes for a 361 on day two.

This was only the second time St. Albert has played n the Westwood Golf Course.

“It goes back to being able to see a course and the conditions for a couple of times,” Klusman said. “We improved not as much as I wanted to. We had two sick players. That’s not an excuse. It happens and you have to learn how to deal with it. We improved just not enough as a team to get where we wanted to go.”

AGWSR won the team title with a score of 681 and Newell-Fonda was runner up with a 691.

Senior Brett Klusman led the Falcons after tying for seventh place. He shot a 164.