Falcons golf on to districts

St. Albert boys golf blew away the coemption at the sectional golf meet on Friday morning at Dunlap Golf Course winning the meet with a score of 332, 21 strokes better than second place.

The advances the Falcons on to the district meet with a shot at going to state on the line.

“In golf, it’s hard to predict really what the desired outcome is going to be especially when the conditions are so wet and moist with all the rain,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “The boys handled it well. They came prepared with dry clothes, umbrellas, towels and battled their way through some not ideal golf conditions to come out on top. I was really pleased. I thought we were capable of doing something like that.”

Brett Klusman led St. Albert with a score of 75 which was good for the medalist position and Lane Sundberg placed fifth with a score of 84.

“I bet if you would ask (Brett) he doesn’t really feel like he’s played a complete round yet this year,” Mike Klusman said. “He’s scrambling a lot to save pars which is good. His game is coming around. I think he’s still got some way to improve and get better but I’m pretty happy. That’s a heck of a round in those conditions.