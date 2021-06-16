 Skip to main content
Falcons handle Trojans
The St. Albert dugout celebrates at home plate after Brendan Monahan’s (5) two-run homer during the first inning on June 4, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball made quick work of Atlantic in Tuesday's road game, winning 12-1 in five innings.

The Falcons' offense found success early and often scoring five runs in the top of the first. Head coach Duncan Patterson was happy to see his team open the game strong.

"They came out ready to play and that was nice to see jumping on top of them," he said. "(We were) just putting the pressure on them."

After scoring five runs in the first, St. Albert extended the lead to six in the second and led 8-1 after three innings.

The Falcons held the Trojans scoreless the first of the game and scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

The runs in the first came off singles by sophomore Colton Brennan, senior Brett Klusman and junior Carter White, a double by senior Isaac Sherill, three walks and a hit batter.

Sherill scored in the second as well after hitting a lead-off double, stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch.

The third-inning runs came from a single by junior Daniel McGrath, two walks and two errors.

Matthai, White and McGrath all hit singles in the fourth and Miller doubled in a run.

Patterson scored in the fifth after reaching first on a base on balls, advancing to third on a single by Monahan and scoring on a groundout.

Junior Daniel McGrath went 2 for 3 with an RBI and senior Bret Klusman went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Senior Isaac Sherrill went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, senior Eric Matthai went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and senior Jeff Miller went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

All nine players finished with at least one hit.

Sophomore Cael Hobbs pitched all five innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out three batters and walking one.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lewis Central.

St. Albert (14-5) 512 31 -- 12

Atlantic (7-5) 001 00 -- 1

