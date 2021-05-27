Falcons overcome slow start against Lynx

Abraham Lincoln took an early six-run lead against St. Albert on the road on Wednesday but the Falcons rallied for the second game in a row to win 11-8 and stay undefeated.

The Falcons trailed by one run entering the sixth inning. The Falcons held the Lynx scoreless in the top of the sixth before rattling off five runs to take a four-run lead.

Abraham Lincoln scored one in the seventh but wouldn’t complete the comeback.

“We kind of stressed to the players these are important games,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said.. “It’s not conference, but it’s fun to play kids you know and try to give it all you can.”

This is the second game in a row the Falcons have had to comeback from an early deficit, what Patterson admitted is a little worrying.

“They were kind of slow at the beginning,” Patterson said. “They started off slow again. A couple of things were said between the players and they kind of picked it up. It was nice to get that W.

“I’m hoping (the slow starts) are something we work past but it is kind of concerning. Unless they like to come from behind. Maybe it’s the kind of group that likes to do that.”