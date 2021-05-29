 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falcons rally falls short
0 comments

Falcons rally falls short

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Albert baseball attempted a late-game rally against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Friday’s road game but fell just short in a 9-5 loss.

The Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored six runs in the first three innings before the Falcons found their offense in the top of the sixth with a five-run inning.

“We had a struggle against with the swings,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “They’re resilient they’ll keep fighting. It’s hard to keep kids in the game. They kind of lost focus, lose interest when they’re down like that when they’re struggling. There’s a couple seniors that get them fired up and going in the right direction. There’s seven innings, 21 outs, play them all.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and two in the third.

Both defenses locked in for the fourth and fifth when St. Albert’s offense exploded to come within one run.

The Warriors’ offense also clicked to score three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-5 lead which would hold the rest of the game.

St. Albert went 4 of 25 from the plate and struck out five times.

Sophomore Brendan Monahan scored one run. Sophomore Colton Brennan also scored one run

Senior Cy Patterson went 1 for 3 from the plate and recorded an RBI. Senior Isaac Sherrill was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Freshman Jaxson Lehnen also tallied an RBI.

The final hit came from junior Daniel McGrath who went 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Lehnen also pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs and striking out one batter.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Shenandoah in a doubleheader.

St. Albert (3-2) 000 005 0 — 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2) 222 003 0 — 9

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Titans one game from state
Sports News

Titans one game from state

Lewis Central and Sioux City North boys soccer needed almost two full overtime periods in Monday’s substate semifinal in Sioux City but the Ti…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert