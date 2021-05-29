Falcons rally falls short

St. Albert baseball attempted a late-game rally against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Friday’s road game but fell just short in a 9-5 loss.

The Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored six runs in the first three innings before the Falcons found their offense in the top of the sixth with a five-run inning.

“We had a struggle against with the swings,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “They’re resilient they’ll keep fighting. It’s hard to keep kids in the game. They kind of lost focus, lose interest when they’re down like that when they’re struggling. There’s a couple seniors that get them fired up and going in the right direction. There’s seven innings, 21 outs, play them all.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and two in the third.

Both defenses locked in for the fourth and fifth when St. Albert’s offense exploded to come within one run.

The Warriors’ offense also clicked to score three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-5 lead which would hold the rest of the game.

St. Albert went 4 of 25 from the plate and struck out five times.