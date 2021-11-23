Falcons ready to Fly with deep and talented group

With 17 kids out and ready to wrestle, the St. Albert wrestling team and coach Jeremy Hulshizer are eager to see what this big group can accomplish.

“It’s awesome to get back on the mat. We have 17 kids looking for the high school roster, which is a local high here.”

Last year the Falcons graduated two seniors including a 5th place finisher. The Falcons also possessed a strong sophomore class that now returns as juniors last year while the Falcons achieved many of their goals, some individual goals fell just shy of the team’s hopes.

Therefore, this season, the Falcons want to emphasize intensity as they look to pursue some big goals and expectations for 2021.

“Last year we had two talented seniors,” Hulshizer said. One that went on to get fifth place at state (Cael McLauren). He graduated and is now wrestling at Cornell near Cedar Rapids Iowa and we had a very talented sophomore class. Those guys, we were expecting two or three of those sophomores to make it plus a senior or two. Instead of the four or five, like we kind of wanted, we ended up with three advancing onto districts and states.