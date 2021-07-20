Falcons soaring to state

Lehnen advanced to first on a base on balls, Miller hit a one-out single and Brennan laid down a sacrifice bunt to place runners on second and third.

Sherrill blasted a two-out, two-RBI double to give St. Albert a 7-5 lead in the next at bat. Monahan stretched the lead to three with an RBI single.

Sherrill said he expected a curveball might be coming, and his suspicions paid off in a big way.

“This is exactly what we had prepped for coming into this, lots of hitting,” he said. “We knew exactly what we were looking for. We had gotten an idea of their pitch sequencing. So, I was sitting curveball, and I got it and I hit it hard.

“… That feeling is indescribable. I’m just so happy to do this for my boys and my family and for everybody that supports us it’s a great feeling.”

A popout earned the first out in the top of the seventh and the Falcons made a pitching change after a walk.

Miller pitched five innings, allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

Cy Patterson, who was intentionally walked four times, came in to finish the final two outs of the ball game.