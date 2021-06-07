Falcons split games at Sunday tournament

St. Albert baseball split a pair of games on Sunday at the Carroll Kuemper Classic Tournament defeating Sioux City Heelan 14-4 and losing to the host, Carroll Kuemper, 12-9.

The split moves the Falcons record to 8-4 on the season.

St. Albert took an early lead in game one scoring three runs in the first inning, eight in the second and three in the third. Heelan scored four in the fourth but couldn't come any closer.

Freshman Jaxon Lehnen went 2 of 3 from the plate while scoring three runs and driving in one run. Senior Jeff Miller went 2 of 3 with three RBIs and one run.

Senior Isaac Sherrill went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs. Sophomore Colton Brennan went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

The Falcons took an early lead again in game two, scoring five runs in the first inning. St. Albert led 9-5 after four innings but gave up seven runs over the fifth and sixth to lose 12-9.

No stats were available for game two.

Bishop Heelan (7-3) 000 40 -- 4

St. Albert 383 0X -- 14

St. Albert (8-4) 512 100 0 -- 9

Kuemper Catholic 131 034 X -- 12