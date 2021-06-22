Falcons split with Panthers on Monday

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball split its two Hawkeye 10 conference games on Monday evening in Creston, winning the first game 5-2 and losing the second 9-5.

The Falcons scored a run in the second and third inning to take an early 2-0 lead over the host Panthers. Creston responded in the bottom half of the third by scoring a pair, thus tying the game at 2-2.

The Falcons retook the lead with a run in the top of the fifth and then added some space with two more runs in the sixth, which ultimately led to the final score of 5-2 in favor of the Falcons.

Sophomore Brendan Monahan led St. Albert with three hits, senior Isaac Sherrill notably had two hits in the game and an RBI. Senior Jeff Miller earned the win after pitching all seven innings for St. Albert. He struck out four batters and allowed six hits in the game.

In game two, each team connected for nine hits in the game. However, St. Albert was not able to cash as many of those hits into runs as Creston topped the Falcons 9-5.

Senior Cy Patterson co-led the Falcons in this game with two hits and also recorded two RBIs. Senior Brett Klusman also added two hits.

St. Albert will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. at Carroll Kuemper on Thursday at Merchants Park.