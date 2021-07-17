Falcons survive scare from Spartans

The Falcons used an old-school trick to manufacture a run. With one out and runners on corners, White started to steal second but slowed up when the pitcher started turning.

Kingery fell for the trap and threw back to his second baseball, allowing Klusman to steal home uncontested for the tying run.

"I was pretty amazed because we don't teach that," Patterson said. "Obviously the idea is to get the run home. I don't know if it's a younger guy, but he fell for it. Helped us out."

Hubbard wasn't the only defensive key as many other players stepped up for the Falcons in the field. One key moment came in the top of the seventh when senior Jeff Miller gloved a hard grounder one-handed, to make a tag out, saving a potential go-ahead run.

The Falcons are now one game away from going to the state championship. St. Albert will face Class 1A No. 9 CAM at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Glenwood.

"It's awesome," Hubbard said about the feeling after the game. "We're all just trying to get back to state. Anyway we can get there just makes the team feel good."

The matchup is a familiar one for Falcons fans. St. Albert defeated CAM in the substate championship last year to make it to state.