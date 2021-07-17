Falcons survive scare from Spartans

It wasn't the most conventional win, but Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball found a way to survive against Exira-EHK in Saturday's home district final, winning 3-2.
The score was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when senior Eric Matthai hit a leadoff single to get on base. What happened next was anything but ordinary.
Senior Jeff Miller laid down a bunt, allowing Matthai to advance to second. But, Exira-EHK overthrew its first baseman on the bunt, and Matthai advanced to third.
Head coach Duncan Patterson gave the signal to stay, but Matthai saw the sign to round third.
In a bewildering play that saw no one covering home plate, Matthai beat the catcher in a foot race to score, giving the Falcons a 3-2 victory.
"That was completely surreal," Matthai said. "You watch baseball all the time, watch walk offs and whatnot. But, having all that dirt in my eyes, I couldn't see a whole lot, but hearing him yell safe was a great feeling."
Patterson said he was happy to earn the win.
"We got to do some different things," he said. "Balk steal, and they fell for it, so we threw it that way, and we scored a run to tie it. A nice bunt to end it, I actually held up Eric, but he kept going. It worked."
The start of the game wasn't great for the Falcons offense, as a pitching duel between senior Luke Hubbard and Exira-EHK junior Tyler Kingery dominated the early stages of the game.
Hubbard was impressive on the mound throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing only two runs on five hits while striking out four batters.
"I was just trying to shove fastballs and just get pitches over the plate and really trust my defense," Hubbard said.
Patterson was also impressed with the starting pitcher's performance.
"He battles for us," he said. "The bad thing is we can't hit when he's pitching. He throws a great game. I think both runs were unearned."
The Spartans scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead, and it wasn't until the bottom of the sixth the Falcons finally scored their first and second runs to tie the game.
Exira-EHK's runs came on a two-out, two-RBI double.
The game-winning run wasn't the only unconventional run for St. Albert. The Falcons scored the first run of the night when senior Cy Patterson hit a single and scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Brendan Monahan.
Senior Brett Klusman then advanced to first on a base on balls and reached third on a single by junior Carter White.
The Falcons used an old-school trick to manufacture a run. With one out and runners on corners, White started to steal second but slowed up when the pitcher started turning.
Kingery fell for the trap and threw back to his second baseball, allowing Klusman to steal home uncontested for the tying run.
"I was pretty amazed because we don't teach that," Patterson said. "Obviously the idea is to get the run home. I don't know if it's a younger guy, but he fell for it. Helped us out."
Hubbard wasn't the only defensive key as many other players stepped up for the Falcons in the field. One key moment came in the top of the seventh when senior Jeff Miller gloved a hard grounder one-handed, to make a tag out, saving a potential go-ahead run.
The Falcons are now one game away from going to the state championship. St. Albert will face Class 1A No. 9 CAM at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Glenwood.
"It's awesome," Hubbard said about the feeling after the game. "We're all just trying to get back to state. Anyway we can get there just makes the team feel good."
The matchup is a familiar one for Falcons fans. St. Albert defeated CAM in the substate championship last year to make it to state.
"We're excited. We kind of needed a close game to see how these guys would react," Patterson said. "They stayed in it, and they didn't quit. They didn't put pressure on themselves. That's kind of what we needed. Hopefully, we can build off of that. I know Tuesday is going to be close."