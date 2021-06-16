 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falcons win sixth straight
0 comments
alert

Falcons win sixth straight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210605_spo_sabaseball_3

St. Albert’s Brandon McCall, right, pitches during the third inning on June 4, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball won its sixth straight game on Wednesday, defeating Fremont-Mills 19-0 on the road. The Falcons threw a combined no-hitter in the game. 

Head coach Duncan Patterson said he was happy with the result and to see the Falcons cut down on small mistakes. 

"I told them, we have to work on little things tonight," he said. "'Let's not walk anybody, let's throw a lot of strikes, let's play some defense, no free bases.' And, we did that tonight." 

St. Albert wanted to find its rhythm in this game to build some momentum for its upcoming game. 

After a scoreless first inning, St. Albert scored nine in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth. 

"It was huge. Anytime we can play and get reps its awesome," Duncan said. "When we get out of there earlier, that's just a double whammy. It helps us to prepare." 

Sophomore Colton Brennan sparked the Falcons hitting a single on the first pitch of the game but was stranded after three straight fly outs. 

The Falcons scored nine in the second off a single by junior Carter White, single by senior Jeff Miller, double by Brennan, single by senior Cy  Patterson, double by freshman Jaxson Lehnen and double by White. 

Junior Daniel McGrath singled in the top of the third, senior Eric Matthai hit a single, and Lehnen singled in a run to give the Falcons a 12-0 lead. 

Senior Isaac Sherrill singled in a run in the fourth, Matthai hit a two-RBI single and senior Gabe Evezic recorded his first career hit to score two runs. 

Sophomore Brendan Monahan scored three runs, Matthai went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs, Brennan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Lehnen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. 

Freshman Brandon McCall started on the mound and pitched two innings. He allowed no runs on no hits while striking out three batters. Senior Brett Klusman came in for two innings of relief and allowed no runs on no hits while striking out four.  

St. Albert is in action next today at 7:30 p.m. at Lewis Central. 

St. Albert (15-5) 093 70 -- 19

Fremont-Mills (2-7) 000 00 -- 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dragons hand Titans first loss
Baseball

Dragons hand Titans first loss

The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A took advantage of four unearned runs to pull away and put away Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central 7-0, handing th…

+3
Brouse shuts down Saintes
Sports News

Brouse shuts down Saintes

  • Updated

Harlan senior Emily Brouse caused problems for the St. Albert softball team all night in Thursday's home game pitching a perfect game in a 10-…

Saintes split with Tigers
Sports News

Saintes split with Tigers

  • Updated

St. Albert softball 10-run ruled an opponent for the first time this year with a 12-2 win over Red Oak at home on Monday but lost 7-6 in game …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert