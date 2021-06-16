Falcons win sixth straight

Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball won its sixth straight game on Wednesday, defeating Fremont-Mills 19-0 on the road. The Falcons threw a combined no-hitter in the game.
Head coach Duncan Patterson said he was happy with the result and to see the Falcons cut down on small mistakes.
"I told them, we have to work on little things tonight," he said. "'Let's not walk anybody, let's throw a lot of strikes, let's play some defense, no free bases.' And, we did that tonight."
St. Albert wanted to find its rhythm in this game to build some momentum for its upcoming game.
After a scoreless first inning, St. Albert scored nine in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.
"It was huge. Anytime we can play and get reps its awesome," Duncan said. "When we get out of there earlier, that's just a double whammy. It helps us to prepare."
Sophomore Colton Brennan sparked the Falcons hitting a single on the first pitch of the game but was stranded after three straight fly outs.
The Falcons scored nine in the second off a single by junior Carter White, single by senior Jeff Miller, double by Brennan, single by senior Cy Patterson, double by freshman Jaxson Lehnen and double by White.
Junior Daniel McGrath singled in the top of the third, senior Eric Matthai hit a single, and Lehnen singled in a run to give the Falcons a 12-0 lead.
Senior Isaac Sherrill singled in a run in the fourth, Matthai hit a two-RBI single and senior Gabe Evezic recorded his first career hit to score two runs.
Sophomore Brendan Monahan scored three runs, Matthai went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs, Brennan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Lehnen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Freshman Brandon McCall started on the mound and pitched two innings. He allowed no runs on no hits while striking out three batters. Senior Brett Klusman came in for two innings of relief and allowed no runs on no hits while striking out four.
St. Albert is in action next today at 7:30 p.m. at Lewis Central.
St. Albert (15-5) 093 70 -- 19
Fremont-Mills (2-7) 000 00 -- 0