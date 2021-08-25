FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: AL girls XC has strength in numbers

Abraham Lincoln girls cross country has a lot to look forward to this year, including a large junior class that give the Lynx plenty of numbers.
A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said the team currently has around 15 juniors on the team and hopes to see them push each other throughout the season.
Abraham Lincoln only lost one senior off last year’s team, and the plethora of returning runners will all be looking to improve upon last year. Most of the goals this year are individual, with a few team goals.
“We just talked about individual goals this year, whether that be if you’re on JV and moving to varsity or varsity and being an All-Conference or going to state,” Stoop said. “Each girl is going to have their own individual goals to try to push themselves to their own limits.
“I think as a team our overall goal is to improve every single meet, whether that be by placement or their personal best times. Improvement all around is the big goal this year.”
“With all of our returning juniors, they are just like one great group of kids, but we do have two seniors that stick out to me,” Stoop continued. (Also junior,) Emma Lee, she’s been part of our program for three years. She’s an incredible leader and just a really hard worker. Bella Cain has been running with us for four years. She’s just an outstanding competitor. Both of those gals are great.”
Other top runners include sophomore Alicia Mascaranes and junior Reagan McDaniel. Stoop looks to them to be some of the leading runners for the Lynx.
“We have two girls that I think are going to be pretty tough,” she said. “Alicia Mascaranes, she ran track for us and was a sub six-minute miler. She’s great. Regan McDaniel as well, she’s also running like a 5:55 right now, mile pace. We’ll see how they can compete in the season, but they’ve been doing outstanding work this summer.”
Besides the state qualifying meet, Abraham Lincoln is looking forward to it’s home invite over Labor Day weekend as well as multiple new meets where it will see fresh competition.
“We just try to switch it up this year,” Stoop said. “We’re headed to Plattsmouth for our first meet. We just try to get a different taste of different competition around the metro area, rather than just running against the same teams every single weekend. We’re looking forward to mixing up the competition for sure.”