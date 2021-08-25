FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: AL girls XC has strength in numbers

Abraham Lincoln girls cross country has a lot to look forward to this year, including a large junior class that give the Lynx plenty of numbers.

A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said the team currently has around 15 juniors on the team and hopes to see them push each other throughout the season.

Abraham Lincoln only lost one senior off last year’s team, and the plethora of returning runners will all be looking to improve upon last year. Most of the goals this year are individual, with a few team goals.

“We just talked about individual goals this year, whether that be if you’re on JV and moving to varsity or varsity and being an All-Conference or going to state,” Stoop said. “Each girl is going to have their own individual goals to try to push themselves to their own limits.

“I think as a team our overall goal is to improve every single meet, whether that be by placement or their personal best times. Improvement all around is the big goal this year.”