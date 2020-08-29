Fall Sports Preview: Bluffs swim team has big goals this fall

A look at the numbers for the Council Bluffs girls swimming team is putting a smile on Coach Logan Maxwell’s face.

“The roster, I guess you could call it an explosion, from two years ago, has been absolutely phenomenal for me to see as a coach, to see girls who are interested. On top of that we added Woodbine to our cooperating agreement,” Maxwell said.

The team now includes swimmers from Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Woodbine, Harlan, Underwood and Tri-Center.

The girls have put in quality work, too.

“Preseason has gone phenomenally well for these girls,” Maxwell said. “The first week, we put 15 miles in the pool, and by the end of last week, we had put 27 miles in the pool. Now that Kirn is fully done, we’re able to use Kirn’s weight room in the mornings, which has been fantastic for our girls to be in there as well as in the pool.”

This year’s team will be anchored by some talented underclassmen. Sophomore Jocelyn Miller is a returning captain; sophomore Claire Crilly, who swam well at last year’s regional meet and has dropped time in the 50 freestyle over the offseason, also returns. So, too, does sophomore Elaina Vrchoticky, who dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the 2019 season.