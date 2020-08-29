Fall Sports Preview: Bobcat volleyball team looking to make positive strides

Every new season brings something a little different, but this year is even a deviation from that.

“With COVID-19, practices, of course, are different,” Iowa School for the Deaf volleyball coach Katrina Landolt said. “We have a hand sanitizer station in place so that we can use it before and after we touch the ball, the water bottles, and anything really. We are also sanitizing everything that we use, like the balls and equipment for an example, after use and social distancing as much as possible.”

While the new normal of 2020 has made things a bit more complicated, it’s a price athletes and coaches are willing to pay to play.

“The mood has been uplifting, positive and fun. I think the players are pretty comfortable because they are basically the same team from last year,” Landolt said. “We only had two seniors last year. This year, we have one. This group of players will be growing together as a team for the next few years. I do believe that the players are excited to be playing.”

That one senior is Kali Nipper, who will be relied on for her production on the court as well as as a leader and mentor to younger players.