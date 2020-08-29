Fall Sports Preview: Council Bluffs cross country teams off and running

Abraham Lincoln
The unique events of COVID-19 have made preseason conditioning interesting for the Abraham Lincoln boys and girls cross country teams.
“I made the comment after the first couple days of practice that the summer was not very friendly to many of the youth,” A.L. boys coach Scott Milner said. “You can really build a great cross country season in the summer, and some guys have not listened to my warning about that. The first 10 days, they’ve been pretty beat up about that because they didn’t get much time in in the summer. I don’t know if COVID was an excuse or what the magic answer to that is. You go out anywhere in the metro area and can be completely by yourself.
“But we’ve gone over some of those bumps, and guys are getting at it again, and we’re getting in shape as quickly as we can.”
Entering the season, Milner had 13 boys out for cross country with the hope that more will join. Four of his seven varsity regulars from a year ago return. Senior Ethan Leinen and sophomore Lucas Fitch have shared the top two spots for much of the preseason. Seniors Keason Richardson, Jude Ryan and Aiden Keller also figure to be in the varsity mix. A few underclassmen may also run their way into the rotation.
“The big part is just having them have a confidence in themselves that they can compete,” Milner said. “You’re always competing against other teams, but the bottom line is that you’re competing with yourself and convincing yourself you can do it. The watch says a lot. If you beat a previous time, that’s a win for you, whether you finish in second or 70th place.”
The girls team will depend on a young roster for coach Traci Stoop.
Bernice Monjie is Stoop’s only senior on the 2020 roster. The rest of the team is heavy on sophomores with Jennifer Rangel, Jsamin Martinez and Norah Preston highlighting the bunch. Rangel has shined in the preseason and used the offseason quarantine to get in plenty of running. The hard work has shown itself in practice.”
“Starting from scratch is pretty difficult (during the pandemic),” Stoop said. “Getting the girls back in shape and getting their legs trained and their minds trained and their cardio strength has been a challenge, but also something I feel lots of schools have been struggling with, so I feel like we’re on the same page as most teams, but I also feel that these girls have taken advantage of the time they’ve gotten together so far. They’ve been working super hard, and hopefully it’ll pay off.”
The girls will open the season Tuesday at Plattsmouth, a meet that will feature teams different from those usually encountered in southwest Iowa.
“I think it’s going to be interesting,” Stoop said. “They have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Whatever time they get and place they run, it’ll be their best one yet, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Heartland Christian
History is being made this fall at Heartland Christian High School.
For the first time ever, cross country will be featured among the Eagles’ falls sports.
Although a full seven-person team won’t be featured for either the boys or girls side, the hope is that interest will continue to grow in the coming years, according to coach Sarah Steinmentz.
“This summer, I kind of had the idea; I started a running club, and I had some elementary and junior high kids in the club,” Steinmetz said. “I thought, ‘We might as well do this.’ I have and eighth-grade daughter that really likes to run, so the idea really came about.
“It was kind of hard to recruit people and say, ‘You should come out for cross country,’ so we sent out emails saying anyone who wants to join cross country this fall, we have a small but mighty group.”
As of the Eagles’ first meet of the season Aug. 29 at Glenwood, sophomore Gavin Andersen was the lone boy runner. Three girls will also compete: sophomores Hannah Steinmetz and Maelee Rodenburg and senior Etta Holsti.
Hannah Steinmetz will run as her schedule allows; she also competes on the Lewis Central swimming team. She ran plenty over the spring and summer as a means to work out during COVID-19. Sarah Steinmentz also has high hopes for Andersen, Holsti and Rodenburg.
“I actually have been very pleased,” Sarah Steinmetz said. “Their determination to do something new and get out of their comfort zone is good.
“We just keep talking. The three things I keep telling them are to be focused, to be disciplined and to be prepared. Individually, we’ve been working on getting better each time and more skillful. I’m really excited to see them go out and compete because I usually go out and help my husband with track, and none of them had a track season last fall. And with most of them being sophomores, I never really got to see them compete as freshmen. I’m anxious to see them go out and compete against other people. When you are a small group, it’s kind of hard to determine how you’ll go out and compete.”
While the program is still in its infancy, Steinmetz said the future could be very bright.
“I have five junior-high kids, and the goal is to grow the program and just continue to get kids interested in running,” Steinmentz. “Our goal at the high school is to continue to get better at each meet. We’re seeing a lot of motivation to make history.”
Lewis Central
After the cancellation of spring sports and a long, strange summer, the Lewis Central cross country team in understandably rearing to go.
Titans head coach Taylor May, who also is an assistant track coach, says the joy among his runners so far at practice has been evident.
“The mood has changed so much with the kids,” May said. “You can just see how happy they are to be back competing and feeling at least some sort of normal, especially because a lot of them missed out on spring sports, whether it was track or soccer.”
May is also pleased with how his team handled the situation in March and continued to work so there wouldn’t be such an uphill battle come fall.
“Even though the kids could kind of see the writing on the wall back in spring, we still gave them workouts and a good chunk of the kids were still working hard,” May said. “One thing we stressed to them then was even if we don’t have a spring season, we will hopefully have a fall season. I was really happy with how a lot of our kids saw that and continued to work hard. Luckily, we were able to roll that over into the summer when we were able to start July 1, so we’ve been able to hit the ground running in the fall.”
On the boys side, the Titans are coming off their second consecutive Hawkeye 10 Conference championship but lose four of seven runners to graduation.
As for the returners, senior Nathan Sell finished ninth in last year’s conference meet. Senior Tyler Ruiz was 19th, and junior Aiden Rudloff was 32nd.
“We’ve had a good group of boys come through over the past few years. They’ve won conference the last to years and that’s their goal again this year, to make it three in a row,” May said. “Nathan and Tyler will be four-year varsity runners, so they’ve been a part of this whole run and now it’s kind of fun to see them step into a leadership role and be leaders of the varsity now.”
On the girls side, senior Haley Bach is back after a seventh-place conference finish and her second state meet appearance, where in 2019 she finished 109th with a time of 21:06.3.
“Haley is a very unique athlete and is always on the run doing something,” May said. “She’s been our leader and will continue to be as a senior.”
Other returners juniors Ella Humlicek (24th at conference) and Natalie Smith (29th), and sophomores Ava McNeal (25th), Olivia Arkfeld (37th) and Megan Elam (42nd).
“The girls have some big goals and it’s been exciting to see them grow over the past few years,” May said. “They started out as freshmen and this group has really been together. They got fifth at Hawkeye 10 the last couple years and are working really hard to improve on that.”
St. Albert
Russ Sindelar has a talented and hungry group of runners ready to take on a unique 2020 cross country season.
“The mood at practice has been great. I think the kids are just excited to get back to some normalcy,” Sindelar said.
His boys team is fresh off of qualifying for the Class 1-A state meet as a team, finishing in seventh place. The Falcons lose three graduated seniors, including Hawekeye 10 champion Bennett Heisterkamp (third at state) and Ryan Hughes (32nd).
The good news is they return four of those state qualifiers – sophomore Colin Lillie (38th at state), junior Hadyn Piskorski (66th), sophomore Adam Denny (81st) and junior Chase Morton (88th).
“Lillie is probably going to be our top runner, but Piskorski is sure battling him for top spot,” Sindelar said. “It doesn’t matter to me who the top runner is as long as they’re running their best times, which will be a boost to the team.”
The girls team is led by state qualifier Carly McKeever (46th at state) and junior Brenna Smith, who finished 40th at the conference meet.
“McKeever went to state and I think she was just surprised at how well she did. She came back this year and has a completely different attitude,” Sindelar said. “Instead of wondering what’s next, she’s anticipating what’s next.”
Thomas Jefferson
Another promising season is developing for the Thomas Jefferson cross country teams.
Doug Muehlig’s boys team appears on track for another strong year as returning state qualifiers seniors Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez are back to ancho the lineup. Booton started the year strong at Saturday’s Glenwood Invite with a second-place finish.
“Aidan and Juan have never run anything but varsity,” Muehlig said. “Aidan is a three-time all-conference runner and a two-time state qualifier. I’ve never had a boy make it as a sophomore and junior. Each year he’s made state, he’s had to overcome sinus infections. You don’t normally come back from that, but he has. He’s a tough kid.
“Juan has been all-conference two times and made it to state last year. Those kids are very good leaders for us. They set the tone. The other kids are trying to run up with them.”
The boys have 13 runners vying for varsity spots this fall. In addition to Booton and Martinez, seniors Hunter Ryba and Alex Aguilar have impressed during the preseason, as have junior Roi Soriano and freshman Gavin Rothmeyer.
“We have a lot of seniors back, and I just love being around these kids,” Muehlig said. “It’s great that we have Juan and Aidan, but I have a number of kids that have been with me for either three or four years. Most of them come back, and we’ve had a few not come back because of COVID.
“The boys I think overall will be probably down a little bit compared to what we’ve been running over the last 10 years. We’re going to have plenty of kids. I’m happy with the numbers, and the attitudes of the kids have all been good.”
The girls team has 12 runners out this year. Varsity experience abounds with the group, but Muehlig is waiting to see who will emerge as leaders on the team.
Juniors Regan Gant, Mackenzie Harstad and Jacquelyn Moreno are candidates, as are sophomores Eleana Lemus and Haley Allen and freshman Taryn Gant.
“We’re trying to get the girls to understand pace, not to try to go all out at the beginning,” Muehlig said. “Try to spread it out more during a race, and we’ve been trying to do that during parts of the practice. I think it’s helping.
“These kids are hard workers and they push themselves. It’s going to be a year where every time we get a meet in, it’s going to be a blessing.”
