FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Council Bluffs girls swimming trending up

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for Council Bluffs swimming, a team consisting of mainly A.L. and T.J. swimmers, as lots of experience returns to the water this fall.
Minus Aubrey Smith, who was a state qualifier in the 100-yard freestyle last season, C.B. returns the rest of last year’s experienced group. While the experience is there, coach Logan Maxwell still has plenty of youth on his growing team
“Back in the 2019 season, we brought just six girls to the regionals that year which was all that we had on our team,” Maxwell said. “We missed out on state that year with four freshmen by like half a second. Last year we had just one senior with some freshmen and sophomores and had a qualifier for the first time in 16 years.
“Fast forward to this year we now see 19 kids on our roster, possibly 20 later on. We have a lot of experience this year but are still a young team and that really matters when you’re trying to build off the success we’ve had, and seeing the growth this team and program has had with these kids has been very exciting to see.”
One of the team’s main goals is to get some girls back to state for a second consecutive year. According to Maxwell, this is a feat that has not been done since the 2003 and 2004 seasons. With over a dozen returners from last year’s group, Maxwell believes this team is primed to pick up right where they left off last year.
“The biggest thing we’re looking forward to is to come out and hit the ground running,” Maxwell said. “In 2019 these girls were underclassmen and I give them a lot of credit for what we have been able to do over these last few years. They took a chance on a program that had just two girls who competed the year before that and they’ve continued to build and build.
“They’ve done an awesome job of helping lead our underclassmen this year and have also helped fundraise our program as well, which makes my job a lot easier. These girls are going to allow us to just go into the season and see what we can do and have fun and it’s going to be nice to be able to go out there and see the girls compete for each other.”
The C.B. swim team has done well to raise its stock and with all the girls within the program, they look to keep things trending upward as Council Bluffs and Maxwell prepare for what could be a historic season.
“Our mottoes this year are ‘believe together’ and ‘here to stay’,” Maxwell said. “I feel we have an opportunity to have some kids compete at the state meet, but everyone has come in focused and ready to do their part. A few girls have just texted or had conversations with me just expressing their excitement for this season and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it through summer training every day.
“These girls are going to have the chance to break a lot of school records and we may not have the fastest individual, but with the group, we have (a) team has the potential to be one of the fastest overall in school history.”