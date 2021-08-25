FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Council Bluffs girls swimming trending up

“The biggest thing we’re looking forward to is to come out and hit the ground running,” Maxwell said. “In 2019 these girls were underclassmen and I give them a lot of credit for what we have been able to do over these last few years. They took a chance on a program that had just two girls who competed the year before that and they’ve continued to build and build.

“They’ve done an awesome job of helping lead our underclassmen this year and have also helped fundraise our program as well, which makes my job a lot easier. These girls are going to allow us to just go into the season and see what we can do and have fun and it’s going to be nice to be able to go out there and see the girls compete for each other.”

The C.B. swim team has done well to raise its stock and with all the girls within the program, they look to keep things trending upward as Council Bluffs and Maxwell prepare for what could be a historic season.

“Our mottoes this year are ‘believe together’ and ‘here to stay’,” Maxwell said. “I feel we have an opportunity to have some kids compete at the state meet, but everyone has come in focused and ready to do their part. A few girls have just texted or had conversations with me just expressing their excitement for this season and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it through summer training every day.