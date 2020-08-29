Fall Sports Preview: Driver takes over as head coach at St. Albert

Jake Driver is exactly where he wants to be.

After a 13-year stint as a St. Albert assistant coach, Driver is now leading the program he once suited up for.

“It’s a dream come true,” Driver said. “When I played here, I always had great coaches, and I always want to give back to the St. Albert community. This is always where I wanted to be and I’m excited to be taking over the leadership role of this program.”

Driver, a 1998 St. Albert graduate, previously served as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the Falcons. During his tenure as an assistant, he helped guide St. Albert to five state championship games, winning three (2006, 2007 and 2009). He takes over for Pat Ryan, who went 10-8 in two seasons and stepped down to focus on his position as director of curriculum/principal at St. Albert, but is still involved with the football team in a more limited capacity.

Driver showed the type of mentality he wants for the program right away, accepting a Week 1 game against Lewis Central, which made it to the Class 3-A semifinals in 2019. The Titans needed a game after COVID-19 schedule changes, and Driver accepted the challenge. Although the Falcons lost 28-3, Driver’s mindset on why he agreed to the game holds true.