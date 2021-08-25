FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Eagles hope to take off in year two

Heartland Christian cross country didn’t have quite the first year it wanted after launching the program last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the Eagles to just two meets all season. But Heartland has a full schedule this year and nine runners between the boys and girls team, giving head coach Sarah Steinmetz optimism headed into her second year.
The group will be fairly inexperienced, with only three of the nine runners having previous cross country experience — junior Gavin Anderson, freshman Josiah Gray and freshman Grace Steinmetz.
Freshman Brady Dingus, freshman Diego Huey, senior Max King, sophomore Elijah Lewis, freshman Nick Milner and freshman Isabelle Wilson all enter the 2021 season new to the sport.
Despite the youth of the team, the athletes that have experience with cross country and track have already stepped into a leadership role.
“They kind of know what to expect and how practice runs,” Steinmetz said. “A lot of them have done track so they kind of have stepped up and said this is how we do things. I’ve been pleased. We have a really good group of kids, well-rounded kids that are athletic, willing to work and are determined to break some of their own personal goals.”
The Eagles are a few weeks into practice, but Sarah Steinmetz is already excited.
“I thought they looked pretty good. I’m really excited about seeing what we can do,” she said. “I told them today that we set personal bests, place at a meet and obviously state is one of those goals. I come home really excited. I’m really excited for the season. I’m just excited to see what they can do since we got shutdown last season. It’ll be fun to go out and do more than two meets.”
Steinmetz said she believes she has a couple kids on her team that could qualify for the state meet.
Another new addition to the team is assistant coach Scott Milner, who is a former cross country coach at Abraham Lincoln.
“I’m excited to have him coaching with me,” Steinmetz said. “He just brings a good knowledge since he’s been coaching cross country a lot longer than I have.”
Heartland Christian opens the season at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite.