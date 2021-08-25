FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Eagles hope to take off in year two

Heartland Christian cross country didn’t have quite the first year it wanted after launching the program last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited the Eagles to just two meets all season. But Heartland has a full schedule this year and nine runners between the boys and girls team, giving head coach Sarah Steinmetz optimism headed into her second year.

The group will be fairly inexperienced, with only three of the nine runners having previous cross country experience — junior Gavin Anderson, freshman Josiah Gray and freshman Grace Steinmetz.

Freshman Brady Dingus, freshman Diego Huey, senior Max King, sophomore Elijah Lewis, freshman Nick Milner and freshman Isabelle Wilson all enter the 2021 season new to the sport.

Despite the youth of the team, the athletes that have experience with cross country and track have already stepped into a leadership role.

“They kind of know what to expect and how practice runs,” Steinmetz said. “A lot of them have done track so they kind of have stepped up and said this is how we do things. I’ve been pleased. We have a really good group of kids, well-rounded kids that are athletic, willing to work and are determined to break some of their own personal goals.”