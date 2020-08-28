Fall Sports Preview: Eagles looking to continue their winning ways in 2020

Things have been trending up for the Heartland Christian volleyball program.

Last season, the Eagles set a school record for wins in a season, going 8-13 overall and 4-4 in Corner Conference play. Last year’s mark surpassed its previous high of six wins, which the Eagles accomplished in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

This year, the Eagles must try to replace the production from last year’s seniors Bella Dingus and Shelana Cochran, after they led most team statistical categories in 2019, including 360 assists for Dingus and 168 kills from Cochran.

If the Eagles are to reset the bar on wins, much of the onus will be on its lone two seniors, 5-foot-4 middle hitter Savannah Horan and 5-6 setter Corey Butterbaugh. The two seniors on a roster of 10 have extra responsibility this season due to some changes and protocols because of the pandemic, according to Eagles head coach Heather Heffernan.

“Those two girls will be our captains, so we’ve met with them separately. I think they’ll do a good job of leading our team and reminding everyone of the new protocols,” Heffernan said.