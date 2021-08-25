FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Jacket volleyball looks for turnaround

Thomas Jefferson volleyball learned a lot last season, but didn’t quite hit all the benchmarks head coach Darion White was aiming for in his first season with the program.
The Yellow Jackets only one five games, but White is hoping for a complete 180 with some renewed energy in the program.
“With still being in a pandemic world the season obviously wasn’t guaranteed,” he said. “The fact that were able to be back out is awesome. Our numbers almost doubled from last year. We’re definitely pretty jacked. That’s for sure.”
This year’s team is still green, but will have some senior leadership. Thomas Jefferson lost two starters off last year’s squad, but White hopes the returning players will be improved after a year of experience.
“One of (the leaders) is going to be Faith Christensen,” White said. “She was our starting libero last year. ... She’s just been a great leader in the offseason and she’s just an absolute workhorse. Another senior leader, (that was great as a junior was) Ali Voss. She’s one that we’re looking to either fill in the middle role or the outside role. The other key senior that’s going to be a pretty key factor in everything is Jazlynn Sanders.
“... We have another player too, Braelynn Keesee that she brings a really good leadership characteristic and she’s also a workhorse and that’s. ... Aaliyah Neve is one the players look up to quite a bit as well.”
T.J. is once again setting high goals.
Some of those goals include finishing above .500 and placing top three in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“With that we have and the different coaching dynamic that we have now, I think that could be a real possibility that could turn the program around from finishing last in the conference last year to possibly being a runner for the top this year,” White said.
White pointed to an improved defense as part of the optimism headed into the season.
“There’s a lot of players that are coming out of the wood work as great defensive players,” he said. “It might be harder to score on us. We don’t really know until we play someone other than ourselves. ... The energy is just through the roof. This year we have 52 players. The energy and the mentality, we have a freshman class of about 25 freshman.”
Thomas Jefferson will open the season at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Glenwood Invite.