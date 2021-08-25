FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Jacket volleyball looks for turnaround

Thomas Jefferson volleyball learned a lot last season, but didn’t quite hit all the benchmarks head coach Darion White was aiming for in his first season with the program.

The Yellow Jackets only one five games, but White is hoping for a complete 180 with some renewed energy in the program.

“With still being in a pandemic world the season obviously wasn’t guaranteed,” he said. “The fact that were able to be back out is awesome. Our numbers almost doubled from last year. We’re definitely pretty jacked. That’s for sure.”

This year’s team is still green, but will have some senior leadership. Thomas Jefferson lost two starters off last year’s squad, but White hopes the returning players will be improved after a year of experience.

“One of (the leaders) is going to be Faith Christensen,” White said. “She was our starting libero last year. ... She’s just been a great leader in the offseason and she’s just an absolute workhorse. Another senior leader, (that was great as a junior was) Ali Voss. She’s one that we’re looking to either fill in the middle role or the outside role. The other key senior that’s going to be a pretty key factor in everything is Jazlynn Sanders.