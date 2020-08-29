Fall Sports Preview: Loss of seniors won't change goals for Lynx in 2020

Many familiar faces are gone, but by no means is the cupboard empty for the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team.

The Lynx last season enjoyed one of the more productive years in program history, finishing 38-4 and grabbing the No. 5 seed in the 2019 Class 5-A state tournament before being swept in the quarterfinal round by fourth-seeded Ankeny.

A.L. lost four all-city selections who were staples of that lineup: seniors Elaina Bohnet, Sam Christiansen, Taylan Keefer and Julia Wagoner.

Losing that kind of firepower might make many think a rebuilding year is in order. But A.L. coach Katie Darrington sees things through a different scope. Six-foot junior Baylie Girres and seniors Jillian Shanks (5-8) and Kayla Schleifman (6-0) provide Darrington with three returning starters and valuable leadership for a team that will look to establish roles with the rest of the roster early in the season.

“We do have three starters coming back who will all be starting their third year, but they kind of were looking around and were like, ‘Oh, we’re the leaders now,’” Darrington said. “That was a bit of an adjustment.