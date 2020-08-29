Fall Sports Preview: Loss of seniors won't change goals for Lynx in 2020

Many familiar faces are gone, but by no means is the cupboard empty for the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team.
The Lynx last season enjoyed one of the more productive years in program history, finishing 38-4 and grabbing the No. 5 seed in the 2019 Class 5-A state tournament before being swept in the quarterfinal round by fourth-seeded Ankeny.
A.L. lost four all-city selections who were staples of that lineup: seniors Elaina Bohnet, Sam Christiansen, Taylan Keefer and Julia Wagoner.
Losing that kind of firepower might make many think a rebuilding year is in order. But A.L. coach Katie Darrington sees things through a different scope. Six-foot junior Baylie Girres and seniors Jillian Shanks (5-8) and Kayla Schleifman (6-0) provide Darrington with three returning starters and valuable leadership for a team that will look to establish roles with the rest of the roster early in the season.
“We do have three starters coming back who will all be starting their third year, but they kind of were looking around and were like, ‘Oh, we’re the leaders now,’” Darrington said. “That was a bit of an adjustment.
“We’ve had a lot of talks about who’s going to step up and take over the team. We’ve also emphasized that we’re not last year’s team, and we don’t want to be identified as that. It’s a new look. We’ve got five new kids joining us for playing time, and we’re ready to say we’re not done. Just because our seniors graduated doesn’t mean we’re not good anymore. We’re ready to prove we’re still here.”
Among those expected to shoulder a larger role who have experience with the program are seniors Zoe Lutz (5-11), Sierrah Beaman (5-8) and Kerragan Baxter (5-6), junior Savannah Maisel (5-8) and sophomore Azaria Geen (6-0). Each saw limited action last year, but they’re quite familiar with the rigors that come with A.L. volleyball.
Freshman setter Molly Romano (5-9) will also step into the rotation and has impressed throughout the preseason.
“Zoe Lutz is going to be a senior who could’ve started on a majority of the teams in southwest Iowa the last couple years,” Darrington said. “She’s an amazing blocker, but with the team we had, she’s been biding her time. Then you have Sierra Beaman and Kerrigan Baxter.
“And Savannah Mazel and Azaria Green, those kids were all practicing every day against a 5-A No. 5 team. They were just as vital to get us where we were.”
The 2020 Lynx will feature more height than Darrington has ever had in her career at the school.
“This will be the tallest team I’ve coached here at A.L., so that’s exciting,” she said. “I think we’re going to be a bigger blocking force, which will help us. We lost a big libero in Taylan Keefer. Those first few practices, we realized how many balls she actually picked up. I think we’re going to rely more on blocks and block-touches and being scrappy to keep balls alive.”
The coach feels that if roles are defined and embraced early and the team can come together that there’s no reason they can’t aim for results similar to those last year.
“If we keep pushing ourselves every day, I really feel we have the chance to be a better team than we were,” Darrington said. “That’s what I keep telling the kids, and so far we’re responding. We’re excited to get some competition so they can believe me when I say they’re good.”
