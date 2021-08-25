FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx back on the links

Abraham Lincoln boys golf was full of youth last year, with only one senior on the squad.
Head coach Rob Dittmer is hoping the experience gained last season will benefit the Lynx in 2021.
A.L. still has a young team with two seniors, one junior and two sophomores. The two seniors on the team are Keny Hyde and Brody Klopp, the junior is Steven Stangl, and the sophomores are Blake Higgins and Jaymeson Vander Velde.
The Lynx season is already underway, with two meets in the books.
“It’s very exciting,” Dittmer said. “Last year we were fortunate that our season wasn’t overly affected, and we were able to get a full season in. This year I’m looking forward to being kind of back to normal with our season.
“I’m excited for both Kent and Brody for them to go out and have good senior years. Then we have some of those underclassmen that have developed, and I’m excited to see what they’re capable of, now that they have a year under their belt.”
Dittmer added that he hopes the experience gained last year not only helped the team improve on the course, but also helped them grow off the course.
Abraham Lincoln doesn’t have an easy schedule. The Missouri Valley River Conference is loaded with talent with teams like Sioux City East, Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff.
Dittmer is hoping to see his team compete well against conference competition and stay with the second-tier teams.
“It’ll be interesting. The conference is going to be pretty strong,” Dittmer said. “I think Sioux City East and Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff all return some really good golfers.
“I’d really like to see us compete with Sioux City North. I think they’ll be right there in that second tier, and I think we can be on that second tier as well. I think that’s an attainable goal for us as a team. Some of our individuals, I’d like to see them obviously improve on last year and throughout the season and play their best golf at the end of the year.”
Dittmer added he hopes for some of his players to possibly earn All-Conference honors. Many of the players have their own individuals goals, such as improving from last season and improving throughout the year.
“We were seeing a lot of improvement from our younger guys,” Dittmer said. “Both Jaymeson and Blake were freshmen last year. They were really raw at the beginning, and by the end of the season, they were starting to get comfortable as who they were as golfers.
“Steven showed a lot of improvement. I kind of mentioned Brody and Kent, it’s their last go around. Brody is somebody that really enjoys golf. I’d really like to see him end on a high note, and I think he’ll be capable of that.”