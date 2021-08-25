FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx back on the links

Dittmer is hoping to see his team compete well against conference competition and stay with the second-tier teams.

“It’ll be interesting. The conference is going to be pretty strong,” Dittmer said. “I think Sioux City East and Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff all return some really good golfers.

“I’d really like to see us compete with Sioux City North. I think they’ll be right there in that second tier, and I think we can be on that second tier as well. I think that’s an attainable goal for us as a team. Some of our individuals, I’d like to see them obviously improve on last year and throughout the season and play their best golf at the end of the year.”

Dittmer added he hopes for some of his players to possibly earn All-Conference honors. Many of the players have their own individuals goals, such as improving from last season and improving throughout the year.

“We were seeing a lot of improvement from our younger guys,” Dittmer said. “Both Jaymeson and Blake were freshmen last year. They were really raw at the beginning, and by the end of the season, they were starting to get comfortable as who they were as golfers.

“Steven showed a lot of improvement. I kind of mentioned Brody and Kent, it’s their last go around. Brody is somebody that really enjoys golf. I’d really like to see him end on a high note, and I think he’ll be capable of that.”