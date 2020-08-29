Fall Sports Preview: Lynx hoping to maintain positive momentum from last season

“But I feel pretty good about where we’re at. My only thing right now is right now we’ve got some kids that need to commit. We’ve got some kids who are wishy washy from time to time, and that doesn’t work. If you want to have success on the field, you’ve got to put in the work during the week. We play football for fun, but Friday night is payday. You’ve got to put in the work during the week to get to payday. It’s the same thing with camp, preseason or the offseason. You’ve got to put in the work to earn that paycheck. We’re hoping there’s a few guys here that we can wrangle up and get some leaders to commit to this. Football isn’t a game you can win on your own.”