Fall Sports Preview: Lynx hoping to maintain positive momentum from last season

Time and maturity have benefited Abraham Lincoln’s football team over the last 10 months.
Like all teams, the Lynx had to find a way to fill voids left by departing seniors who had fulfilled leadership roles, and A.L. coach John Wolfe has been impressed with the progress displayed by his personnel so far.
“We’ve got a few kids that have gotten older and are seniors now, and you’re really seeing that growth,” Wolfe said. “We think we can get them out there, and we can catch a few balls and make a few blocks and spell some people. We feel good about the receiver position this year.”
Those receivers will be catching passes from senior quarterback Lennx Brown, who last season as a junior threw for 913 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 323 and five scores. Wolfe has praised his signal-caller and offensive leader, and he feels Brown’s poised to take another big step forward in 2020.
“He’s looking good and doing a good job,” Wolfe said. “He’s a good quarterback and a great leader. We’re excited about having him back there managing the game for us.
“I’d like to see us get through our read progressions a little better, and that’s on us as coaches, too. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching and making sure what those read progressions are and really being on top of that in practice. If we can get him to start to see the game before it happens so decisions can be made quickly on the field, he’s going to have a great year.”
Brown will have some capable pass catchers in seniors Lucas Spanjer, Damari Brown, Chase Riche and Greg Chinowth. Riche is the Lynx’s top returning receiver, tallying 292 yards on 29 catches last season. Brown and Spanjer each finished with 136 receiving yards.
The backfield will feature different packages with an array of skillsets. Senior TJ Hayes and sophomore Steven Smith are poised to lead the charge. Hayes has dealt with knee injuries in recent years and relies more on speed; Smith does most of his work between the tackles.
Defense is where the Lynx have some question marks after losing a talented senior class. All-City selections Ben Fichter and Nick Garner, who accounted for a combined 72.5 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions, will be difficult to replace.
Wolfe has raved about the preseason work from junior Quentin Bradley, who is coming off a season in which he led A.L. in tackles (40.5) and fumble recoveries (2) as the team’s starting mike backer.
“Our biggest concern is we’re retraining some defensive backs,” Wolfe said. “We graduated two corners that played significant time and four safeties. We’re doing a lot of learning right now. We tell our kids that defensively our safeties have to be the smartest kids on the field.
“We changed our defense a couple years ago, and our safeties are the quarterbacks of the defense. They’ve got a lot of calls to make, making sure that they’re in the right spot, the corners are in the right spot and that the outside linebackers are doing what he’s supposed to be doing, too.”
Time will tell how far the Lynx will go, but if the effort and discipline are there, Wolfe feels his team is capable of enjoying its fair share of success.
“You can tell we’re a little behind, which is to be expected because of the timeline (with COVID-19 restrictions). Not to mention that you’re spending time every day talking about washing hands and sanitizing.
“But I feel pretty good about where we’re at. My only thing right now is right now we’ve got some kids that need to commit. We’ve got some kids who are wishy washy from time to time, and that doesn’t work. If you want to have success on the field, you’ve got to put in the work during the week. We play football for fun, but Friday night is payday. You’ve got to put in the work during the week to get to payday. It’s the same thing with camp, preseason or the offseason. You’ve got to put in the work to earn that paycheck. We’re hoping there’s a few guys here that we can wrangle up and get some leaders to commit to this. Football isn’t a game you can win on your own.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!