Fall Sports Preview: Opportunity arrives for new talent at Lewis Central

The natural cycle of high school sports has its inevitable ebbs and flows. A season ago, a senior-laden Lewis Central group went 28-7, ending the season with a five-set loss to Glenwood in the Class 4-A – Region 2 Championship.
With the graduation of six seniors, this year’s team will look much different with players having to step up into larger roles. The situation also creates opportunity for a number of players hungry for more playing time.
Titans head coach Mike Bond says that dynamic, along with the excitement of fall sports after the cancellation of spring sports has his team hungry to compete.
“The mood at practice has been good. With all that’s gone on, quite frankly, they were excited to be back at school,” he said. “For the younger girls, it’s a faster level with more quality opponents. That takes a while to get used to, so that’s where we’re at. It’s a matter of getting through that adjustment period and also them learning to play with each other and trust each other.”
Offensively, the Titans lose 922 kills combined from five players who graduated, including Northern Iowa recruit Megan Witte (500 kills in 2019) and Iowa Western recruit Delaney Easterling (290 kills).
Senior Madisyn Havermann was third in kills last year for the Titans with 124 and is the lone returner with substantial offensive production from a kills standpoint.
“She was definitely one of our bigger hitters last year and will be a six-rotation player for us,” Bond said. “We’re looking for her to step up and lead for us this season.”
The Titans also look to replace Natalie Driver and her 591 assists last season, but return some with junior Karly Brown, who had 230 assists in 2019.
“Karly set for two rotations for us last year and has a couple years of experience, so that definitely helps,” Bond said. “I’m also going to be starting a freshman as a setter this year also. She’s got a lot to learn, but I’m excited to see what her future holds, because her potential is pretty untapped right now.”
Defensively, the 5-foot-11 Havermann is back after a team-high 78 blocks last year, but the Titans lose its next five leading blockers from 2019. Bond is looking for Havermann and 5-10 sophomore Maddie Bergman to set the tone this season.
Although challenging with so much lost production, Lewis Central will aim to continue its sustained success, evident by a combined record of 170-57 (0.75 win percentage) over the last six seasons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!