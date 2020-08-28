Fall Sports Preview: Opportunity arrives for new talent at Lewis Central

The natural cycle of high school sports has its inevitable ebbs and flows. A season ago, a senior-laden Lewis Central group went 28-7, ending the season with a five-set loss to Glenwood in the Class 4-A – Region 2 Championship.

With the graduation of six seniors, this year’s team will look much different with players having to step up into larger roles. The situation also creates opportunity for a number of players hungry for more playing time.

Titans head coach Mike Bond says that dynamic, along with the excitement of fall sports after the cancellation of spring sports has his team hungry to compete.

“The mood at practice has been good. With all that’s gone on, quite frankly, they were excited to be back at school,” he said. “For the younger girls, it’s a faster level with more quality opponents. That takes a while to get used to, so that’s where we’re at. It’s a matter of getting through that adjustment period and also them learning to play with each other and trust each other.”

Offensively, the Titans lose 922 kills combined from five players who graduated, including Northern Iowa recruit Megan Witte (500 kills in 2019) and Iowa Western recruit Delaney Easterling (290 kills).