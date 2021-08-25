FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Saintes and Falcons XC want to hit ground running

St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar always has high hopes for his cross country teams. Both the boys and girls teams return all the varsity runners from last year, so those expectations are bound to be higher this season.

The girls team will have three returning state qualifiers. This year, the Saintes look to not only return those three to state but bring the whole team along as well.

“We finished third at districts, therefore we just missed sending the team to state by one spot,” Sindelar said. “The girls did a great job and so we’re looking forward to what they can do this year with the addition of some really good freshmen. As the season rolls along we’ll see what they’re all capable of doing.

“Carly McKeever, Brenna Smith and Reese Duncan all return as state qualifiers from last year, so it’s nice to have those three back and leading by example,” he said. “One of the girl’s goals this season is to hopefully get one of those top spots to qualify the team for state this year.”

The boys hold high expectations with a high number of returners as well. Sindelar has been very pleased with what he’s seen from the guys early on this season.