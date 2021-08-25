FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Saintes volleyball eyeing bigger prize in 2021

The Saintes will be fueled and led by five seniors this season. While Lantz has been impressed with her seniors, the rest of the team has also made a great impression through the first couple of weeks of practice.

“To be honest, they’ve all impressed me,” Lantz said. “Everybody has put in a lot of time this offseason and with some of the girls and knowing where their skills were last year and seeing where they are this year shows me that we’re making improvements every day in the gym and that’s exactly what you want to do.”

With a plethora of experience back in the fold and lots of kids making good impressions to the coaches, it’s understandable that the Saintes hold big expectations for 2021.

“These girls have set goals that are in line with what the girls want every year,” Lantz said. “The ultimate goal is to get to state. We’ve also talked about it, but we don’t just want to get to state, because once you get there, there’s a bigger prize. You got to get there first before you can think about that bigger prize, but there’s nothing wrong with having that bigger prize in the back of your mind all season to help drive you.”

St. Albert will begin varsity action on Saturday as they partake in the Harlan tournament amongst 10 other schools.