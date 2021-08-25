FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Saintes volleyball eyeing bigger prize in 2021

With a newly renovated gym and the new season getting closer by the day, St. Albert volleyball keeps its high expectations as they prepare for the 2021 season.
“Any time you get something new or different in your gym you’re going to be excited about it,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “Whether if it’s graphics on the wall or the floor being refinished, new paint, it’s always exciting. The first time we walked into the gym, it was pretty special for everybody.”
While the Saintes only had two seniors on last year’s squad, they were a pair who played a big part in last year’s state tournament run. St. Albert is moving on from players like Allie Petry, who’s now playing volleyball at Iowa State, and Elizabeth Elkins, who graduated as well from last year’s group and is playing volleyball at Buena Vista.
Both seniors were among the top four leaders for the team in various statistics.
The good news is, the Saintes return several starters and plenty of other key players who were key to last year’s run to Cedar Rapids. Lantz says this year’s group of seniors have done a great job of carrying the senior torch from last year’s dynamic duo.
“Whenever you lose senior leadership like those two who contributed a lot to our program it’s always interesting to see what’s next,” Lantz said. “Our current seniors have done a tremendous job of leadership and have really picked up right where Allie and Elizabeth left off.”
The Saintes will be fueled and led by five seniors this season. While Lantz has been impressed with her seniors, the rest of the team has also made a great impression through the first couple of weeks of practice.
“To be honest, they’ve all impressed me,” Lantz said. “Everybody has put in a lot of time this offseason and with some of the girls and knowing where their skills were last year and seeing where they are this year shows me that we’re making improvements every day in the gym and that’s exactly what you want to do.”
With a plethora of experience back in the fold and lots of kids making good impressions to the coaches, it’s understandable that the Saintes hold big expectations for 2021.
“These girls have set goals that are in line with what the girls want every year,” Lantz said. “The ultimate goal is to get to state. We’ve also talked about it, but we don’t just want to get to state, because once you get there, there’s a bigger prize. You got to get there first before you can think about that bigger prize, but there’s nothing wrong with having that bigger prize in the back of your mind all season to help drive you.”
St. Albert will begin varsity action on Saturday as they partake in the Harlan tournament amongst 10 other schools.