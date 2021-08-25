FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titans cross country teams look to build off 2020’s success

The 2020 season was a proud year for both of Lewis Central’s cross country teams. With plenty of returning varsity runners on both squads, coach Taylor May and his runners are eager to get 2021 started.
The Titans don’t return everyone though, as over a dozen seniors departed after last season.
“It’s a different feeling this year,” May said. “We had a total of 16 seniors last year so we lost a good chunk of our team. But, we’ve had a lot of these young kids come in and pick things up right away. It’s been fun, and a new feeling so far, but it’s an exciting feeling. It’s like a fresh start for some of these kids and it’s going to be fun and exciting to see what they can do.”
Last year the girls finished fifth in the Hawkeye 10 meet and had three other top-five finishes within their various meets. May has high hopes for the girls to take another step up this year.
With a big group of returnees and a promising freshman group joining the team, May said he believes this year’s team can do precisely that.
“Our girls team really stepped up last year,” May said. “The Hawkeye 10 has traditionally been a strong running conference and we finished fifth. We were really happy with where we finished last year, but we have a new young group of freshmen that are already starting to contribute this year.
“Isabel McNeal had a great freshman year last year and you can see that she’s made that jump and is showing that she’s more experienced. Her sister Ava has also been impressive. Olivia Arkfeld put in a lot of work this summer has been dedicated to becoming a solid runner. Isabella Burgett and Connie Brougham are also two returners for us that should make big contributions this year.”
The boys despite graduating three key seniors from last year’s team, look to remain one of the top contenders in the Hawkeye 10 conference. Last season, the Titans placed second in the conference meet and won first place in three meets.
The expectations are high for the Titans, who have a returning state qualifier in sophomore Ethan Eichhorn, who placed 16th at state, and some freshmen who have already impressed
“Three freshmen have been really impressive so far,” May said. “Marshall Arkfeld has come in and has shown that he’s not afraid to push himself and work with the returners. Jaxon Brewer has been another good freshman for us, Haidyn Cox had a great track season in the spring. He did football earlier so this is his first high school season of cross country and has been showing a lot of progress.
“We’ve had a lot of success lately and we definitely want to keep that success going. Our number one goal is to go out and compete with the high caliber teams and of course the Hawkeye 10 and stay towards the top of the conference.”