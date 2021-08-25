FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titans cross country teams look to build off 2020’s success

“Isabel McNeal had a great freshman year last year and you can see that she’s made that jump and is showing that she’s more experienced. Her sister Ava has also been impressive. Olivia Arkfeld put in a lot of work this summer has been dedicated to becoming a solid runner. Isabella Burgett and Connie Brougham are also two returners for us that should make big contributions this year.”

The boys despite graduating three key seniors from last year’s team, look to remain one of the top contenders in the Hawkeye 10 conference. Last season, the Titans placed second in the conference meet and won first place in three meets.

The expectations are high for the Titans, who have a returning state qualifier in sophomore Ethan Eichhorn, who placed 16th at state, and some freshmen who have already impressed

“Three freshmen have been really impressive so far,” May said. “Marshall Arkfeld has come in and has shown that he’s not afraid to push himself and work with the returners. Jaxon Brewer has been another good freshman for us, Haidyn Cox had a great track season in the spring. He did football earlier so this is his first high school season of cross country and has been showing a lot of progress.