Fall Sports Preview: Titans looking to swim fast back to state

Lewis Central continued its strong run on girls swimming success in 2019, sending seven swimmers to the state meet in eight of 11 events.

This year, Titans head coach Bruce Schomburg inherits a group of 18 athletes, four of which are seniors, one junior, seven sophomores and six freshmen. About half of the roster attends Lewis Central, while the other half comes from other surrounding communities and schools.

Sophomore Kylee Brown and seniors Elaine Morgan and Waren Graeve look to lead the way as returning state qualifiers.

“(Graeve) has been to state every year since her freshman year and has been a relay racer and sprinter for us mainly. She’s definitely my most experienced senior swimmer at the state level,” Schomburg said. “(Morgan) was a relay participant last year at the state meet, so those two girls have some state experience and will lead our senior class.”

Anna Schewe and Emma Hughes round out the Titans’ senior class.