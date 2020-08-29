Fall Sports Preview: Titans searching for a 3rd straight trip to UNI-Dome

After reaching the Class 3-A semifinals and the UNI-Dome the past two seasons, Lewis Central is hungry for more and wants to make another visit to Cedar Falls.

While the Titans lose some key pieces, they also return some big-time talent. It’s a new season with some new personnel, but the goal remains the same for head coach Justin Kammrad and the Titans.

“That’s always the goal,” he said. “We view each season as a blank slate. Yes, we return a lot of guys, but we also have a lot of guys with inexperience, so we know there are going to be growing pains along the way.”

In the first game of the season, Lewis Central showed both. The Titans scored on their first two possessions of the game and went on to win 28-3, but Kammrad called parts of the game sloppy. That likely had much to do with teams not scrimmaging against another team in the preseason, but the talent certainly flashed.