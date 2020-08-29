Fall Sports Preview: White steps in to guide Yellow Jackets volleyball team

The 2020 volleyball season welcomes a new leader on the Thomas Jefferson sidelines.
Darion White made his T.J. debut on Thursday as the Yellow Jackets hosted their own season-opening invitational, falling to Lewis Central and Sidney.
White graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 2011. He also helped Mark Royer with the girls soccer program for roughly six years.
Prior to taking his current job on the T.J. sidelines, he coached club volleyball.
“I played a lot after high school on a couple of big teams where we just traveled around the Midwest and played,” White said. “I started coaching adults first, then started coaching club, and it just morphed from there. I’ve been coaching volleyball for about five years.”
Taking over a new program and getting acclimated to one’s players is difficult enough, but COVID-19 further complicated matters.
Despite those unfamiliar circumstances, White says the Jackets have made the most of their preparation for the 2020 season.
“We had a good crowd during the summer, and it kind of carried over into the first week and a half of practice,” White said. “A lot of solid play. Every day, it’s something new that the girls are doing, and they’re looking pretty sharp.
“One of the big things that surprises me the most is I’ve never been a part of a program where there’s not a lot of cliques. Everybody that we have in this gym wants to help one another, and I’ve never really seen a program quite like that, and I’ve been at a couple other schools.”
White has been pleased with the work put in from seniors Ellie Perrine (5-10), Chloe Alley (5-3) and junior Faith Christensen, along with that of sophomore Samara Alcarez.
“We did lose some good seniors last year, quite a bit of firepower, but we have a lot of kids that are coming out of the woodwork as far as strength,” White said. “We thought we’d have maybe one or two high-caliber hitters. It turns out we’re having several.”
With no spring sports and the high anticipation that’s coming with the fall, the Jackets are eager to get back to the grind of competition.
“These kids are champing at the bit to work hard,” White said. “Coaching soccer, we always get a bunch of good kids that want to work hard, but with this volleyball group, we’ve got about 28 kids right now, and every single one of them want to give it all every day. I don’t know if COVID has a little to do with that because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow as far as the season goes. I don’t know if that’s why we’re playing so hard, but I’m not complaining one bit.
“Every coach wants that family-style culture, and I’d say we have that. It’s awesome. Our seniors leaders are helping out underclassmen. Freshmen aren’t afraid to ask questions, and it’s pretty great to see.”
