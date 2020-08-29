Fall Sports Preview: White steps in to guide Yellow Jackets volleyball team

“One of the big things that surprises me the most is I’ve never been a part of a program where there’s not a lot of cliques. Everybody that we have in this gym wants to help one another, and I’ve never really seen a program quite like that, and I’ve been at a couple other schools.”

White has been pleased with the work put in from seniors Ellie Perrine (5-10), Chloe Alley (5-3) and junior Faith Christensen, along with that of sophomore Samara Alcarez.

“We did lose some good seniors last year, quite a bit of firepower, but we have a lot of kids that are coming out of the woodwork as far as strength,” White said. “We thought we’d have maybe one or two high-caliber hitters. It turns out we’re having several.”

With no spring sports and the high anticipation that’s coming with the fall, the Jackets are eager to get back to the grind of competition.