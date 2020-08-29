Fall Sports Preview: Yellow Jackets looking to take the next step on the gridiron

A look at last season’s 3-6 record shows a Thomas Jefferson team that scored early and often in their wins and was opportunistic on defense.
Those same traits were more difficult to come by in their losses. T.J. averaged 38.3 points per game in its wins and only 10.8 in its losses.
Yellow Jackets coach Brant Anderson is looking for more consistency from Friday to Friday when T.J. takes the field in 2020.
“The game against A.L. was the only game we had that was within two touchdowns,” Anderson said. “We either won fairly comfortably or got beat fairly badly except for that one game. Staying in more games, keeping some of those games closer and within striking distance is important.”
Should that consistency be in place for the Jackets’ on offense, a big reason why will likely be the play of junior quarterback Austin Schubert, an all-city selection last fall as a defensive back. He threw for 966 yards and six touchdowns as T.J.’s 2019 starter, but more important, he established himself as a leader for his teammates.
“His best skillset is his leadership; he does not miss a lifting session and rarely does he make decisions where he doesn’t put the team first,” Andersons said. “He’s constantly trying to lead the team in the right direction. He’s a little more vocal, going from a sophomore to a junior. It’s hard to be a sophomore and be a vocal guy, but he’s definitely a vocal leader. All of his game skills have improved, and he’s worked hard in the offseason.”
Other leaders expected to make big strides this season include returning all-city offensive lineman senior Austin Renshaw, senior fullback Dylan Carmen, senior middle linebacker and wide receiver Doug Carpenter and sophomore cornerback Devin Bovee, who should see a role on the offensive side of the ball in 2020.
“We have a decent crew back from last year,” Anderson said. “We’re a little more spread out in our talent. We’re not going to be relying on one or two guys like we have the last two years because we have more people that can do the job across the board.
“There’ll be a few more numbers in the stat column than we’ve tended to have. We’ve had games where we’ve had seven or eight kids carry the ball. We threw the ball a little more last year than we did before.”
Part of why T.J. was able to force so many turnovers — especially early in the year — was its penchant for big plays on defense.
The flip side to that is that the defense can be more susceptible to big plays. Anderson aims to maintain the Yellow Jackets ways on D. They want to go after the ball, but they also have to be more disciplined at times.
“We’re a high-risk, high-reward defense,” he said. “One of the things we need is to get more big plays on defense. Our first few years, we were really high (forcing) turnovers. That’s kind of faded away, and that needs to be bigger for us this year.”
T.J. has been extra careful throughout the preseason on both the field and in the weight room to keep players safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our kids are working really well with it, and there really haven’t been a lot of complaints,” Anderson said. “We said you need to wear a mask when you’re in the weight room, and the coaches will decide when you can take the mask off. We haven’t had any issues with that.
“It’s just a matter of taking the time to keep everybody safe, and that takes priority in order to give us a better chance of getting all our games in.”
