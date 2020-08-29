Fall Sports Preview: Yellow Jackets looking to take the next step on the gridiron

Other leaders expected to make big strides this season include returning all-city offensive lineman senior Austin Renshaw, senior fullback Dylan Carmen, senior middle linebacker and wide receiver Doug Carpenter and sophomore cornerback Devin Bovee, who should see a role on the offensive side of the ball in 2020.

“We have a decent crew back from last year,” Anderson said. “We’re a little more spread out in our talent. We’re not going to be relying on one or two guys like we have the last two years because we have more people that can do the job across the board.

“There’ll be a few more numbers in the stat column than we’ve tended to have. We’ve had games where we’ve had seven or eight kids carry the ball. We threw the ball a little more last year than we did before.”

Part of why T.J. was able to force so many turnovers — especially early in the year — was its penchant for big plays on defense.

The flip side to that is that the defense can be more susceptible to big plays. Anderson aims to maintain the Yellow Jackets ways on D. They want to go after the ball, but they also have to be more disciplined at times.