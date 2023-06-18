This Father’s Day felt a bit different for Virginia coach and St. Albert alumni Brian O’Connor as his Cavaliers competed in the 2023 NCAA College World Series.

As the Cavaliers took on the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday afternoon, the meaning of Father’s Day felt a bit different, as this CWS marked the first year where the 19-year UVA coach O’Connor would not have his father in the stands cheering on the Cavaliers as his father John O’Connor passed away in November.

“It certainly is tough for me,” O’Connor said in an interview with WOWT. “My father was my mentor for life. I learned everything that I do, how to treat people and run a first-class program, these are all things I learned from my father. All the other times I’ve played in this event or coached in this event, this will be a tough one for me personally, because it’ll be the first time I won’t step out of the dugout and see him.”

His mother, brother, wife (Cindy), and family were up in the stands among the thousands of fans at Charles Schwab Field. While John O’Connor may have not been in the stands with them Brian, still knew his father was watching.

“I’ll be saying a little prayer for him,” O’Connor said. “I know he’s looking down on us with pride.”

Not many people can say they’ve had the full experience of the College World Series like O’Connor can. From the days at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium to the first years of TD Ameritrade Park, to present-day Charles Schwab Field. O’Connor has been there as a player, coach, and fan, and the experience has yet to lose any of its luster.

“It never gets old,” O’Connor said. “This is the peak of college baseball. These players grow up and dream of coming to a place like this great event, which I think is the best in all of college athletics.”

This CWS appearance marked the sixth in Virginia’s history. The Cavaliers won the national title in 2015 and were the runner-up in 2014. Virginia was eliminated from this year’s College World Series after a 4-3 loss to TCU on Sunday afternoon and finished with a record of 50-15.