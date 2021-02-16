 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 scoreboard
Feb. 16, 2021 scoreboard

Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep girls basketball

Monday, Feb. 15

Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48

Tuesday, Feb. 16

St. Albert 57, Fremont-Mills 36

Underwood 65, Tri-Center 64

AHSTW 57, Interstate 35 24

Riverside 67, Woodbine 38

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Carroll at Lewis Central 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Monday, Feb. 15

A.L. 71, T.J. 28

St. Albert 71, West Monona 37

Riverside 57, Stanton 49

Glenwood 62, Denison-Schleswig 60

Tri-Center 91, Griswold 40

Clarinda 60, Underwood 58

Thursday, Feb. 18

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff Luton 7 p.m.

Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln 6 p.m.

Clarinda at AHSTW 7 p.m.

TBD at Treynor 7 p.m.

Ratings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2

2. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 78 3

3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1

4. A.L. 15-3 65 5

5. Ames 13-3 56 6

6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 53 7

7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10

8. Johnston 8-3 33 4

9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13-6 13 NR

10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1

2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3

4. Carroll 18-2 64 5

5. Pella 18-2 49 6

6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7

7. W.D. 13-4 31 8

8. Solon 17-2 24 4

9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9

10. D.A. 13-6 8 10

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1

2. OA-BCIG 19-1 77 2

3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4

4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 19-2 56 6

5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5

6. Western Christian, Hull 16-5 41 3

7. Treynor 17-4 38 9

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10

9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10

10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 21-0 90 1

2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3

4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 20-1 54 5

5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4

6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7

7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6

8. Springville 20-2 29 8

9. Keota 18-1 14 10

10. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.

Prep wrestling

Wednesday, Feb. 17

State Duals Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Thursday, Feb. 18

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Friday, Feb. 19

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Saturday, Feb. 20

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Prep bowling

Wednesday, Feb. 17

A.L., T.J., L.C. boys at state qualifying at Le Mars, 9 a.m. (postponed from Monday)

St. Albert, Tri-Center at district meet at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m. (postponed from Monday)

Thursday, Feb. 18

A.L., T.J., L.C. girls at state qualifying at Urbandale, noon (postponed from Monday)

St. Albert, Tri-Center state qualifying at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m.

Women’s college basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Iowa Western at Iowa Lakes (Estherville), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Iowa Western at Iowa Lakes (Estherville), 7 p.m.

College wrestling

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Iowa Western Community College 26, North Iowa Area Community College 19

College volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 14

Marshalltown CC at Iowa Western, canceled

Sunday, Feb. 21

Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 20

Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) New York

at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Denver

at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Houston

at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta

at NEW ORLEANS 3 (231½) Portland

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Indiana

at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Miami

at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Iona 4½ at QUINNIPIAC

at PITTSBURGH 3½ NC State

at INDIANA ST. 8 Evansville

at ST. BONAVENTURE 19 Fordham

at BUTLER 2 Marquette

at LOUISVILLE 4½ Syracuse

at FURMAN 15½ Samford

at UCF 3 South Florida

at VA COMMONWEALTH 3½ Richmond

at CHATTANOOGA 8 W. Carolina

Nc Greensboro 4 at VMI

at E TENNESSEE ST 5½ Mercer

Kentucky 4 at VANDERBILT

at WOFFORD 8½ The Citadel

at MARYLAND OFF Nebraska

at SOUTHERN CAL 11½ Arizona St.

at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 20½ Valparaiso

Drake 5½ at N. IOWA

Kansas 13 at KANSAS ST.

Wyoming 6 at NEW MEXICO

at SETON HALL 13 Depaul

Duke 5 at WAKE FOREST

at BOISE ST. 1½ Utah St.

at INDIANA 4½ Minnesota

at TEXAS A&M OFF Alabama

at MISSISSIPPI OFF LSU

Missouri St 6 at S. ILLINOIS

at TENNESSEE 10½ South Carolina

at NORTH CAROLINA 15 Northeastern

National Hockey League

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TORONTO -310 Ottawa +280

Chicago -130 at DETROIT +120

at CALGARY -155 Vancouver +145

at EDMONTON -136 Winnipeg +126

at CAROLINA -155 Florida +145

Tags

