Feb. 16, 2021 scoreboard

Prep girls basketball
Monday, Feb. 15
Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48
Tuesday, Feb. 16
St. Albert 57, Fremont-Mills 36
Underwood 65, Tri-Center 64
AHSTW 57, Interstate 35 24
Riverside 67, Woodbine 38
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Carroll at Lewis Central 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Monday, Feb. 15
A.L. 71, T.J. 28
St. Albert 71, West Monona 37
Riverside 57, Stanton 49
Glenwood 62, Denison-Schleswig 60
Tri-Center 91, Griswold 40
Clarinda 60, Underwood 58
Thursday, Feb. 18
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff Luton 7 p.m.
Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln 6 p.m.
Clarinda at AHSTW 7 p.m.
TBD at Treynor 7 p.m.
Ratings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2
2. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 78 3
3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1
4. A.L. 15-3 65 5
5. Ames 13-3 56 6
6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 53 7
7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10
8. Johnston 8-3 33 4
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13-6 13 NR
10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1
2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3
4. Carroll 18-2 64 5
5. Pella 18-2 49 6
6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7
7. W.D. 13-4 31 8
8. Solon 17-2 24 4
9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9
10. D.A. 13-6 8 10
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1
2. OA-BCIG 19-1 77 2
3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 19-2 56 6
5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5
6. Western Christian, Hull 16-5 41 3
7. Treynor 17-4 38 9
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10
9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10
10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 21-0 90 1
2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3
4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 20-1 54 5
5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4
6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7
7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6
8. Springville 20-2 29 8
9. Keota 18-1 14 10
10. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.
Prep wrestling
Wednesday, Feb. 17
State Duals Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Thursday, Feb. 18
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Friday, Feb. 19
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Saturday, Feb. 20
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Prep bowling
Wednesday, Feb. 17
A.L., T.J., L.C. boys at state qualifying at Le Mars, 9 a.m. (postponed from Monday)
St. Albert, Tri-Center at district meet at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m. (postponed from Monday)
Thursday, Feb. 18
A.L., T.J., L.C. girls at state qualifying at Urbandale, noon (postponed from Monday)
St. Albert, Tri-Center state qualifying at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m.
Women’s college basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Iowa Western at Iowa Lakes (Estherville), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Iowa Western at Iowa Lakes (Estherville), 7 p.m.
College wrestling
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Iowa Western Community College 26, North Iowa Area Community College 19
College volleyball
Sunday, Feb. 14
Marshalltown CC at Iowa Western, canceled
Sunday, Feb. 21
Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.
College bowling
Saturday, Feb. 20
Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) New York
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Houston
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (231½) Portland
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Indiana
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Miami
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Iona 4½ at QUINNIPIAC
at PITTSBURGH 3½ NC State
at INDIANA ST. 8 Evansville
at ST. BONAVENTURE 19 Fordham
at BUTLER 2 Marquette
at LOUISVILLE 4½ Syracuse
at FURMAN 15½ Samford
at UCF 3 South Florida
at VA COMMONWEALTH 3½ Richmond
at CHATTANOOGA 8 W. Carolina
Nc Greensboro 4 at VMI
at E TENNESSEE ST 5½ Mercer
Kentucky 4 at VANDERBILT
at WOFFORD 8½ The Citadel
at MARYLAND OFF Nebraska
at SOUTHERN CAL 11½ Arizona St.
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 20½ Valparaiso
Drake 5½ at N. IOWA
Kansas 13 at KANSAS ST.
Wyoming 6 at NEW MEXICO
at SETON HALL 13 Depaul
Duke 5 at WAKE FOREST
at BOISE ST. 1½ Utah St.
at INDIANA 4½ Minnesota
at TEXAS A&M OFF Alabama
at MISSISSIPPI OFF LSU
Missouri St 6 at S. ILLINOIS
at TENNESSEE 10½ South Carolina
at NORTH CAROLINA 15 Northeastern
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -310 Ottawa +280
Chicago -130 at DETROIT +120
at CALGARY -155 Vancouver +145
at EDMONTON -136 Winnipeg +126
at CAROLINA -155 Florida +145