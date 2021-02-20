 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20 scoreboard
0 comments

Feb. 20 scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep girls basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 18

4A Region 1 Quarterfinal

Lewis Central 65, Carroll 46

Friday, Feb. 19

2A – Region 5 Semifinal

AHSTW 59, Mount Ayr 29

1A – Region 4 Semifinal

St. Albert 48 Logan-Magnolia 37

2A – Region 8 Semifinal

Treynor 63, West Monona 46

2A – Region 8

Underwood 48, South O’Brien 45

Saturday, Feb. 20

4A – Region 1 Semifinal

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 5A – Region 2 Semifinal

Abraham Lincoln at Indianola, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 2A – Region 5 Championship

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley at Atlantic High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Region 4 Championship

St. Albert vs. Kingsley-Pierson at Denison High School, 7 p.m.

Class 2A – Region 8 Championship

Underwood vs. Treynor at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Thursday, Feb. 18

Dowling Catholic 66, A.L. 62

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

2A Substate 8 – Second Round

AHSTW 65, Clarinda 44

2A Substate 8 – Second Round

Treynor 80, Red Oak 44

1A Substate 7 – Second Round

Riverside 41, CAM 40

1A Substate 8 – Second Round

St. Albert 58, Woodbine 51

1A Substate 7 – Second Round

Tri-Center 75, Sidney 43

Saturday, Feb. 20

A.L. 61, Millard West 57

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 3A – Substate 8 First Round

Clarke at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 4A – Substate 1 First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Class 4A – Substate 7 First Round

Lewis Central at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 2A – Substate 8 Semifinal

Treynor at AHSTW at Abraham Lincoln High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Substate 8 Semifinal

St. Albert vs. West Harrison at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Substate 7 Semifinal

Riverside vs. Tri-Center at Red Oak Jr.-Sr. High School, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Class 4A – Substate 1 Second Round

Thomas Jefferson OR Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Saturday, Feb. 20

Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 21

Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 20

Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Boston 2½ (233) at NEW ORLEANS

at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

at ORLANDO 1 (210½) Detroit

Oklahoma City 2 (OFF) at CLEVELAND

at NEW YORK 2½ (215½) Minnesota

Denver 3 (230) at ATLANTA

at LA CLIPPERS 5 (240) Brooklyn

at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Rhode Island 9 at GEORGE WASHINGTON

at NIAGARA OFF Siena

at OHIO STATE 1 Michigan

at HOUSTON 14 Cincinnati

at COASTAL CAROLINA 7 Georgia Southern

at QUINNIPIAC OFF Rider

at TEMPLE 2 South Florida

at RUTGERS 4½ Maryland

at SOUTH DAKOTA OFF Oral Roberts

at ST. BONAVENTURE 3½ Davidson

UNLV 13½ at SAN JOSE ST.

at DRAKE 13 Evansville

UALR 4 at LOUISIANA-MONROE

at IOWA 11½ Penn St.

at S. ILLINOIS 1 Valparaiso

UTEP 1 at FAU

Wisconsin 6 at NORTHWESTERN

at XAVIER 8½ Butler

at BALL ST. 7 W. Michigan

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at BOSTON -190 Philadelphia +175

at OTTAWA OFF Montreal OFF

at VANCOUVER -113 Winnipeg +103

at WASHINGTON OFF New Jersey OFF

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert