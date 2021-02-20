Feb. 20 scoreboard

Prep girls basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 18
4A Region 1 Quarterfinal
Lewis Central 65, Carroll 46
Friday, Feb. 19
2A – Region 5 Semifinal
AHSTW 59, Mount Ayr 29
1A – Region 4 Semifinal
St. Albert 48 Logan-Magnolia 37
2A – Region 8 Semifinal
Treynor 63, West Monona 46
2A – Region 8
Underwood 48, South O’Brien 45
Saturday, Feb. 20
4A – Region 1 Semifinal
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 5A – Region 2 Semifinal
Abraham Lincoln at Indianola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Class 2A – Region 5 Championship
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley at Atlantic High School, 7 p.m.
Class 1A – Region 4 Championship
St. Albert vs. Kingsley-Pierson at Denison High School, 7 p.m.
Class 2A – Region 8 Championship
Underwood vs. Treynor at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Thursday, Feb. 18
Dowling Catholic 66, A.L. 62
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54
2A Substate 8 – Second Round
AHSTW 65, Clarinda 44
2A Substate 8 – Second Round
Treynor 80, Red Oak 44
1A Substate 7 – Second Round
Riverside 41, CAM 40
1A Substate 8 – Second Round
St. Albert 58, Woodbine 51
1A Substate 7 – Second Round
Tri-Center 75, Sidney 43
Saturday, Feb. 20
A.L. 61, Millard West 57
Monday, Feb. 22
Class 3A – Substate 8 First Round
Clarke at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 4A – Substate 1 First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Class 4A – Substate 7 First Round
Lewis Central at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Class 2A – Substate 8 Semifinal
Treynor at AHSTW at Abraham Lincoln High School, 7 p.m.
Class 1A – Substate 8 Semifinal
St. Albert vs. West Harrison at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.
Class 1A – Substate 7 Semifinal
Riverside vs. Tri-Center at Red Oak Jr.-Sr. High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Class 4A – Substate 1 Second Round
Thomas Jefferson OR Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Saturday, Feb. 20
Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
College volleyball
Sunday, Feb. 21
Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.
College bowling
Saturday, Feb. 20
Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 2½ (233) at NEW ORLEANS
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at ORLANDO 1 (210½) Detroit
Oklahoma City 2 (OFF) at CLEVELAND
at NEW YORK 2½ (215½) Minnesota
Denver 3 (230) at ATLANTA
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (240) Brooklyn
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Rhode Island 9 at GEORGE WASHINGTON
at NIAGARA OFF Siena
at OHIO STATE 1 Michigan
at HOUSTON 14 Cincinnati
at COASTAL CAROLINA 7 Georgia Southern
at QUINNIPIAC OFF Rider
at TEMPLE 2 South Florida
at RUTGERS 4½ Maryland
at SOUTH DAKOTA OFF Oral Roberts
at ST. BONAVENTURE 3½ Davidson
UNLV 13½ at SAN JOSE ST.
at DRAKE 13 Evansville
UALR 4 at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at IOWA 11½ Penn St.
at S. ILLINOIS 1 Valparaiso
UTEP 1 at FAU
Wisconsin 6 at NORTHWESTERN
at XAVIER 8½ Butler
at BALL ST. 7 W. Michigan
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -190 Philadelphia +175
at OTTAWA OFF Montreal OFF
at VANCOUVER -113 Winnipeg +103
at WASHINGTON OFF New Jersey OFF