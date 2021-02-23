 Skip to main content
Feb. 23 scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep girls basketball

Saturday, Feb. 20

4A – Region 1 Semifinal

Glenwood 73, Lewis Central 40

Class 5A – Region 2 Semifinal

Indianola 73, Abraham Lincoln 59

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 4A — Region 1 Championship

Glenwood 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 2A – Region 5 Championship

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley at Atlantic High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Region 4 Championship

St. Albert vs. Kingsley-Pierson at Denison High School, 7 p.m.

Class 2A – Region 8 Championship

Underwood vs. Treynor at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 3A – Substate 8 First Round

Glenwood 75, Clarke 48

Class 4A – Substate 1 First Round

Sioux City West 78, Thomas Jefferson 40

Class 4A – Substate 7 First Round

Urbandale 66, Lewis Central 46

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 2A – Substate 8 Semifinal

Treynor 84, AHSTW 53

Class 1A – Substate 8 Semifinal

St. Albert 62, West Harrison 48

Class 1A – Substate 7 Semifinal

Tri-Center 53, Riverside 30

Friday, Feb. 26

Class 4A – Substate 1 Second Round

Thomas Jefferson OR Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Iowa Western Community College 82, Iowa Central Community College 56

Saturday, Feb. 27

Iowa Western at Ellsworth, 1 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Iowa Western 85, Iowa Central CC 54

Thursday, Feb. 25

Iowa Western at Indian HIlls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Iowa Western at Ellsworth, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Iowa Western at Des Moines Area, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Southeastern at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 27

Iowa Western men and women at Kohawk Invite in Cedar Rapids, 9:30 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at INDIANA 2 (228½) Golden State

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto

at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Houston

at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Boston

at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) San Antonio

at CHICAGO 4½ (227½) Minnesota

at NEW ORLEANS 10 (222½) Detroit

at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Charlotte

at UTAH 7½ (220) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Kent St. 3½ at BALL ST.

Clemson 4½ at WAKE FOREST

at DAVIDSON 1½ St. Bonaventure

Dayton 7½ at ST. JOSEPH’S

at GEORGE MASON 8 George Washington

New Mexico 1 at AIR FORCE

at VIRGINIA 12 NC State

at FURMAN 16 The Citadel

at NC GREENSBORO 14½ W. Carolina

at MERCER 3½ Chattanooga

at SOUTH FLORIDA 5½ Temple

at MISSISSIPPI ST 5½ South Carolina

Seton Hall 7 at BUTLER

Duquesne 4 at LA SALLE

at NORTH CAROLINA 8 Marquette

at RUTGERS 3 Indiana

at MEMPHIS 13 Tulane

at S. UTAH 12 N. Arizona

Florida St. 12 at MIAMI

at CREIGHTON 14 Depaul

Xavier 1 at PROVIDENCE

at TULSA 2 Cincinnati

Alabama 1 at ARKANSAS

Tennessee 6½ at VANDERBILT

at UNLV 7 Fresno St.

National Hockey League

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TORONTO -144 Calgary +134

at PHILADELPHIA -120 NY Rangers +110

at ARIZONA -150 Anaheim +140

at ST. LOUIS -154 Los Angeles +144

at TAMPA BAY -135 Carolina +125

at FLORIDA -121 Dallas +111

at COLORADO -190 Minnesota +175

