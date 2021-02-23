Feb. 23 scoreboard

Thursday, Feb. 25

Iowa Western at Indian HIlls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Iowa Western at Ellsworth, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Iowa Western at Des Moines Area, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Southeastern at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 27

Iowa Western men and women at Kohawk Invite in Cedar Rapids, 9:30 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at INDIANA 2 (228½) Golden State

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto

at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Houston

at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Boston

at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) San Antonio

at CHICAGO 4½ (227½) Minnesota