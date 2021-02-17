 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 scoreboard
0 comments

Feb. 7, 2021 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep girls basketball

Monday, Feb. 15

Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48

Tuesday, Feb. 16

St. Albert 57, Fremont-Mills 36

Underwood 65, Tri-Center 64

AHSTW 57, Interstate 35 24

Riverside 67, Woodbine 38

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Carroll at Lewis Central 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Monday, Feb. 15

A.L. 71, T.J. 28

St. Albert 71, West Monona 37

Riverside 57, Stanton 49

Glenwood 62, Denison-Schleswig 60

Tri-Center 91, Griswold 40

Clarinda 60, Underwood 58

Thursday, Feb. 18

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff Luton 7 p.m.

Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln 6 p.m.

Clarinda at AHSTW 7 p.m.

TBD at Treynor 7 p.m.

Ratings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2

2. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 78 3

3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1

4. A.L. 15-3 65 5

5. Ames 13-3 56 6

6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 53 7

7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10

8. Johnston 8-3 33 4

9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13-6 13 NR

10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1

2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3

4. Carroll 18-2 64 5

5. Pella 18-2 49 6

6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7

7. W.D. 13-4 31 8

8. Solon 17-2 24 4

9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9

10. D.A. 13-6 8 10

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1

2. OA-BCIG 19-1 77 2

3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4

4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 19-2 56 6

5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5

6. Western Christian, Hull 16-5 41 3

7. Treynor 17-4 38 9

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10

9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10

10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 21-0 90 1

2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3

4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 20-1 54 5

5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4

6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7

7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6

8. Springville 20-2 29 8

9. Keota 18-1 14 10

10. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.

Prep wrestling

Thursday, Feb. 18

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Friday, Feb. 19

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Saturday, Feb. 20

State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Prep bowling

Thursday, Feb. 18

A.L., T.J., L.C. girls at state qualifying at Urbandale, noon (postponed from Monday)

St. Albert, Tri-Center state qualifying at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m.

Women’s college basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Iowa Western 68, Iowa Lakes (Estherville) 65

Saturday, Feb. 20

Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

College wrestling

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Iowa Western Community College 26, North Iowa Area Community College 19

College volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 14

Marshalltown CC at Iowa Western, canceled

Sunday, Feb. 21

Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 20

Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto

at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn

Miami 1½ (223½) at SACRAMENTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Houston 8 at WICHITA ST.

Iowa 1½ at WISCONSIN

at ELON 1½ William & Mary

at BRADLEY 3½ Illinois St.

Ohio State 5½ at PENN ST.

BYU 6½ at PACIFIC

at BELMONT 12½ Jacksonville St.

at MURRAY STATE 16 E. Illinois

at AUSTIN PEAY 12 SIU-Edwardsville

Utah 2½ at OREGON ST.

at S. UTAH 5 Sacramento St.

at SANTA CLARA 6 San Diego

at MICHIGAN 10 Rutgers

at UCLA 2 Arizona

at WEBER STATE 12½ N. Arizona

at TENNESSEE STATE 3½ Tennessee Tech

at SAN FRANCISCO 5 Loyola Marymount

at GONZAGA 21 Saint Mary’s Ca

Eastern Kentucky 12 at UT MARTIN

at EASTERN WASHINGTON 8 Montana

San Diego St. 14 at FRESNO ST.

at PORTLAND STATE 12 Idaho

at WASHINGTON ST. 3½ California

at OREGON 2½ Colorado

Stanford 11 at WASHINGTON

National Hockey League

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TORONTO -300 Ottawa +270

at PITTSBURGH -117 NY Islanders +107

at BOSTON -223 New Jersey +203

at COLUMBUS -115 Nashville +105

at PHILADELPHIA -130 NY Rangers +120

at ST. LOUIS -200 San Jose +180

at ARIZONA -157 Los Angeles +147

Minnesota -128 at ANAHEIM +118

at WASHINGTON -173 Buffalo +161

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert