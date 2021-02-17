Feb. 7, 2021 scoreboard

Prep girls basketball
Monday, Feb. 15
Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48
Tuesday, Feb. 16
St. Albert 57, Fremont-Mills 36
Underwood 65, Tri-Center 64
AHSTW 57, Interstate 35 24
Riverside 67, Woodbine 38
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Carroll at Lewis Central 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Monday, Feb. 15
A.L. 71, T.J. 28
St. Albert 71, West Monona 37
Riverside 57, Stanton 49
Glenwood 62, Denison-Schleswig 60
Tri-Center 91, Griswold 40
Clarinda 60, Underwood 58
Thursday, Feb. 18
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff Luton 7 p.m.
Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln 6 p.m.
Clarinda at AHSTW 7 p.m.
TBD at Treynor 7 p.m.
Ratings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2
2. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 78 3
3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1
4. A.L. 15-3 65 5
5. Ames 13-3 56 6
6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 53 7
7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10
8. Johnston 8-3 33 4
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13-6 13 NR
10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1
2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3
4. Carroll 18-2 64 5
5. Pella 18-2 49 6
6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7
7. W.D. 13-4 31 8
8. Solon 17-2 24 4
9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9
10. D.A. 13-6 8 10
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1
2. OA-BCIG 19-1 77 2
3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 19-2 56 6
5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5
6. Western Christian, Hull 16-5 41 3
7. Treynor 17-4 38 9
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10
9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10
10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 21-0 90 1
2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3
4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 20-1 54 5
5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4
6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7
7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6
8. Springville 20-2 29 8
9. Keota 18-1 14 10
10. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.
Prep wrestling
Thursday, Feb. 18
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Friday, Feb. 19
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Saturday, Feb. 20
State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Prep bowling
Thursday, Feb. 18
A.L., T.J., L.C. girls at state qualifying at Urbandale, noon (postponed from Monday)
St. Albert, Tri-Center state qualifying at Thunderbowl, 11 a.m.
Women’s college basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Iowa Western 68, Iowa Lakes (Estherville) 65
Saturday, Feb. 20
Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
College wrestling
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Iowa Western Community College 26, North Iowa Area Community College 19
College volleyball
Sunday, Feb. 14
Marshalltown CC at Iowa Western, canceled
Sunday, Feb. 21
Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.
College bowling
Saturday, Feb. 20
Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
Miami 1½ (223½) at SACRAMENTO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Houston 8 at WICHITA ST.
Iowa 1½ at WISCONSIN
at ELON 1½ William & Mary
at BRADLEY 3½ Illinois St.
Ohio State 5½ at PENN ST.
BYU 6½ at PACIFIC
at BELMONT 12½ Jacksonville St.
at MURRAY STATE 16 E. Illinois
at AUSTIN PEAY 12 SIU-Edwardsville
Utah 2½ at OREGON ST.
at S. UTAH 5 Sacramento St.
at SANTA CLARA 6 San Diego
at MICHIGAN 10 Rutgers
at UCLA 2 Arizona
at WEBER STATE 12½ N. Arizona
at TENNESSEE STATE 3½ Tennessee Tech
at SAN FRANCISCO 5 Loyola Marymount
at GONZAGA 21 Saint Mary’s Ca
Eastern Kentucky 12 at UT MARTIN
at EASTERN WASHINGTON 8 Montana
San Diego St. 14 at FRESNO ST.
at PORTLAND STATE 12 Idaho
at WASHINGTON ST. 3½ California
at OREGON 2½ Colorado
Stanford 11 at WASHINGTON
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -300 Ottawa +270
at PITTSBURGH -117 NY Islanders +107
at BOSTON -223 New Jersey +203
at COLUMBUS -115 Nashville +105
at PHILADELPHIA -130 NY Rangers +120
at ST. LOUIS -200 San Jose +180
at ARIZONA -157 Los Angeles +147
Minnesota -128 at ANAHEIM +118
at WASHINGTON -173 Buffalo +161