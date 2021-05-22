First time ever: Underwood wins boys state track title

When Underwood senior Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line during the 1600-meter relay in first place during the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Drake Stadium it did more than add a third gold medal to his collection.
The 10 points for the Eagles was enough to clinch the Class 2A boys state track title, the first in program history.
Wollan didn't win the title alone. Junior Scott Pearson, senior Chris Gardner, sophomore Alex Ravlin, junior Bryce Patten and junior Collin Brandt all scored for the Eagles.
"It's something we kind of had an idea on coming into this year," Wollan said. "It's super, super awesome to do it."
Head coach Tyler Ridder gave all the credit to his athletes for the team title.
"I'm so happy for our kids. We have amazing kids," he said. "Obviously they're amazing kids. But just more, they're outstanding kids. I'm so happy that they came down here, they knew we had a chance and they performed above our expectations and just did an amazing job."
The team title came down to the last race. Underwood and Treynor were separated by only four points and were the top-two seeded teams coming into the 1600.
Underwood's team of Pearson, Ravlin, Patten and Wollan were neck-and-neck with Treynor the whole way but edged them at the end to secure the victory. The final time was 3 minutes, 25.42 seconds.
"I think it comes down to our kids and how great they are," Ridder said. "That goes out to all their parents and the outstanding kids that they are."
Pearson earned the first points of the day. He placed second in the 800 with a time of 1:58.87.
"I was really upset I couldn't get that gold, but second place, I can't complain," he said. "I'm doing all I can contributing to the team."
Wollan placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.23 and won a gold medal in the 200 with a time of 21.86.
On top of Underwood boys winning a state title many other athletes won medals on the final day.
Treynor claimed a gold medal in the 2A boys shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Sid Schaaf. Schaaf also took second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.83.
"It feels amazing. I'm so proud of these guys. We all ran well," Schaaf said.
Treynor's second-place 1600 boys relay ran a 3:26.88. That team was made up of Pedersen, James, Devin Borthmann and Schaaf.
Treynor placed sixth in the 2A girls 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:51.67. That team was made up of Jozie Lewis, Keelea Navara, Lillia Williams and Rachel Kinsella.
Treynor also placed fourth in the 2A boys sprint medley relay after running a 1:35.25. That team was made up of Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Jaxon Schumacher and Pedersen. That team ran a 1:01.15.
Underwood sophomore Aliyah Humphrey placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:17.46.
"It feels really good. I'm kind of bummed in the open 400 I didn't do what I wanted to do, so this really gave me a lot of confidence and I'm glad I could come out and finish my time at state," she said.
Treynor took fifth in the 2A girls shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09.8. The runners on that relay were Rachael Phelps, Aubree James, Carissa Spanier and Lillia Williams.
AHSTW senior Holly Hoepner finished sixth in the 2A 100 hurdles with a time of 15.89.
Glenwood senior Emma Hughes earned a sixth-place medal in the 3A 15000 with a time of 4:53.17.
A handful of area teams competed and day three and fell just short of a state medal.
AHSTW took 20th in the 2A girls sprint medley with a time of 1:56.73. That team was made up of Kaleah Guyer, Delaney Goshorn, Cora Comer and Holly Hoepner.
Glenwood earned 14th in the 3A girls sprint medley after running a 1:53.91. The team was made up of Zoie Carda, Lauren Roenfeldt, Danika Arnold and Nora Dougherty.
Glenwood also finished 21st in the 3A boys sprint medley with a time of 1:37.60. That squad was composed of Chase Darden, Colby Frye, Tyler Huey and Silas Bales.