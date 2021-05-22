First time ever: Underwood wins boys state track title

When Underwood senior Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line during the 1600-meter relay in first place during the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Drake Stadium it did more than add a third gold medal to his collection.

The 10 points for the Eagles was enough to clinch the Class 2A boys state track title, the first in program history.

Wollan didn't win the title alone. Junior Scott Pearson, senior Chris Gardner, sophomore Alex Ravlin, junior Bryce Patten and junior Collin Brandt all scored for the Eagles.

"It's something we kind of had an idea on coming into this year," Wollan said. "It's super, super awesome to do it."

Head coach Tyler Ridder gave all the credit to his athletes for the team title.

"I'm so happy for our kids. We have amazing kids," he said. "Obviously they're amazing kids. But just more, they're outstanding kids. I'm so happy that they came down here, they knew we had a chance and they performed above our expectations and just did an amazing job."

The team title came down to the last race. Underwood and Treynor were separated by only four points and were the top-two seeded teams coming into the 1600.