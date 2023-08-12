As much as some students may hate it, a new school year is rapidly approaching as are fall sports and activities. Last fall was a thrilling year for Nonpareil teams as two football teams earned a trip to the UNI-Dome. Nearly two dozen athletes compete at the state cross-country meet, and one team went to state in volleyball.

Now, we look forward to what should be a fun 2023. Though many question loom over the area here are some of the biggest or most interesting ones as we enter the new season.

1. Can Lewis Central maintain their football dominance?

The Titans have ruled the gridiron for about a decade at this point. They haven’t lost more than two games in a season since 2016 and have a combined record of 89-24 over the last decade and have earned a trip to Cedar Falls four times and captured a championship two years ago. Needless to say, football has been fun at LC. This year, however, there are some question marks. Don’t get it mixed — Lewis Central will be a very good team again this year and, while some key players are back and should keep this team very competitive, the question is are they still deep playoff run good? Can they maintain their “Football Titan” status?

Having yet to play a game, I’m sure there are more important questions on the minds in the LC locker room, but what hasn’t escaped the mind is that Lewis Central has been really special, especially over these past few seasons. Playing at a high level, and late into the season has become the expectation to many when they think of Lewis Central.

Multi-year starter and quarterback Braylon Kammrad is at UNI now. Jonathan Humpal and Lucci Fidone are playing at the college level too at Iowa Western. Defensively losing guys like leading tackler Payton Ludington and a lineman force like Parker Matiyow among others also creates some holes. Not to mention, long team special teams Swiss army knife Boston Hensley is off to Wayne State. The Titans have some very big holes to fill.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time LC has faced this question. And they do still have plenty of firepower and experience back. But, like any other team, any time you lose multi-year starters at skill position and the lines, it still brings up some “what ifs”.

With some skill players back like Curtis Wittie, and Lual Maker in the receiving core, whoever goes behind center will have some weapons. The defense still holds key players like Owen Thomas, Kamdyn Cross, Caleb Moore, Wittie, Bryce Juon and Nash Paulson. All of which played a key role in LC’s dominance on defense.

Again, the question isn’t if Lewis Central will still be good after losing some key skill players, the question is how good are they this year?

2. Can Riverside volleyball build off last year’s historic season?

For the first time in their program history, the Riverside Bulldogs made it to the state tournament last season. The program sits at arguably the highest point it’s ever been. The Bulldogs graduated three seniors from last year’s team and returns six of their nine main players from last season. That’s the good news.

The bad news — the Bulldogs had about half of their kills and offense graduate from last season. Thus, despite having good experience returning to the fold, there’s still some considerable graduated production that will need answers if Riverside is to build off last year’s historic run.

On another positive note, a good chunk of defensive leaders from last year is back including Carly Henderson and Elyssa Amdor who had a 170 digs or more last season. Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor also had some strong flashes offensively last year as well and will likely be looked upon to help lead the offense this season.

The Bulldogs made history, and now there are no surprises. There’s a target on this team’s back this year, and it is time to see how they carry it.

3. Can Eichhorn defend his title?

Last year, Ethan Eichhorn claimed the individual Class 3A title after dominating pretty much every meet he ran in last season. Will we get an encore for his senior season?

No doubt everyone will be bringing their best wherever he and the Titans run. But, there’s no better measuring stick for others than to test your skills against a champion. Eichhorn is plenty used to being one of the best if not the best runner at most meets he competes in. But carrying the title of defending champion is a feat that not many have or have had the privilege of carrying. It should be another fun special year.

4. What’s next for Eagles football?

For the second time ever, Underwood earned a trip to the UNI-Dome. It felt like a sigh of relief where everyone just exhaled “finally” after being right on the doorstep in the prior two seasons.

They finally punched their ticket after defeating Pella Christian 47-28, after falling short multiple times before. Now that that’s crossed off the list, what’s next?

The Eagles will be moving on without their quarterback Alex Ravlin, who threw 32 touchdowns and for 2,679 yards and was also a key piece on defense. It would seem Garrett Luett would be next in line to go behind center as he was the one who had the most snaps behind Ravlin.

Ravlin also spoke very highly of Luett after Underwood’s loss against West Sioux in the state semifinal. “Garrett Luett is going to step into a great role,” Ravlin said. “He has more arm talent than I do, he’s going to be an absolute stud. I’m very excited to see what this team does over the next three years with him.”

Other players like Mason Boothby, Josh Ravlin and Jack Vanfossan will be back after leading Underwood in receiving yards. The Eagle’s top two rushers in Maddox Nelson and Graham Jensen will be back after combining for over 1,300 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns, and other names will certainly rise this season as well.

What’s next for the Eagles? Hard to say, exactly, but I would say this is a team that has all the capabilities of battling for another UNI-Dome appearance. Their first game against Van Meter will serve as quite the test.

5. Council Bluffs football has a new look this season.

While Lewis Central will have a different look this season, the other three city schools enter 2023 while new head coaches. St. Albert welcomed Donnie Woods; Thomas Jefferson bring in its third coach in three years with Jerimiah Watters and Abraham Lincoln now has Peter Kilburg.

After missing the postseason over the past two seasons, the Lynx are looking to get back on track. Thomas Jefferson has won just two games in the last two years and looks to create a foundation to build their way out of the cellar. While St. Albert, after two disappointing seasons looks to get back to their old winning ways.

Woods, being a long-time assistant with Iowa Western’s Scott Strohmeier, is no stranger to building winning cultures after being a part of a staff that won Iowa Western its second national title.

Watters is building some excitement with the athletes at TJ as they look to build up from back-to-back one-win seasons and bit by bit work the program back to its first playoff appearance since 2008. And Kilburg takes over a program after serving as an assistant to former coach John Wolfe over the past two seasons.

Not to mention, Iowa School for the Deaf will play football again for the first time since 2019. Iowa Western is going to have a plethora of new faces on the field and in headsets this season after winning the program’s second national title.

How exactly are all these new faces going to turn out? No idea. But it sure is going to be interesting and fun to watch.

Side Notes

Watch out for Treynor football and volleyball for deep playoff runs. Both teams return key skill players and had a solid season last year. This year could be even better.

AL volleyball comes in with a new coach but lots of young experience and have been on the doorstep of state. Can this be a breakthrough year?