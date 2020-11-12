Focused Falcons set to face undefeated, defending Class A runner-up Grundy Center

Driver’s squad has the experience edge, which he hopes pays dividends.

“This is the 13th time for us in the semifinals. (Grundy Center) had some success in the 80s, but last year was their first year back to the UNI-Dome in quite some time. Our seniors have experience as freshmen being here before falling on back to back 5-4 years. This year they’ve really taken that leadership role to get us back to the UNI-Dome. We’re going to play as hard and physical as we can, hopefully do the little things correctly and play football the St. Albert way.”

The Spartans hold arguably the class’s best rushing duo with senior running back Zach Opheim who has ran just four yards shy of 1,600 yards on the season thus far, and quarterback Logan Knaack who is just shy of 1,000, at 989 exactly.

The Falcon defense will have to come in prepared and disciplined.

“We have to be very assignment sharp defensively,” Driver said. “They don’t have the committee like we do, but they want to spread you out to run their offense similarly like we do and find the mismatches, know where they are at and take advantage. They do a really good job spreading you out and creating lanes for their runners to hit.”