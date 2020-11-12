Focused Falcons set to face undefeated, defending Class A runner-up Grundy Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS — After a two-year hiatus, the St. Albert Falcons (8-2) return to Cedar Falls and the UNI-Dome, where they will face class A’s top ranked Grundy Center (10-0).
After topping Logan-Magnolia 24-0 — a team that was responsible for one of the Falcons losses back in week two — St. Albert is back on Iowa high school football’s biggest stage, the UNI-Dome. There, they will meet Class A’s defending runner-up Grundy Center.
“We’ve really played well as of late,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “The kids have really bought into the system. We’re excited to get back there, see what we can do and hopefully make some noise. Our first goal is always to make the playoffs, after that our goal is the UNI-Dome. From there, it’s get to the championship game and now we’re 48 minutes away from a chance to play in the championship game.”
Making their 13th appearance in program history, the Falcons are no stranger to this stage, as all 13 trips have come within a 21 year span. While this is the second consecutive trip for the Spartans coach Driver and the Falcons believe they still have the edge in terms of UNI-Dome experience.
“We relish the fact that we’ve been here several times,” Driver said. “I believe that if you’ve graduated from St. Albert since the year 2001 or later, at some point a team has been to the UNI-Dome. That’s 20 consecutive graduating classes that can say that that’s a success we’ prolong year after year.”
Driver’s squad has the experience edge, which he hopes pays dividends.
“This is the 13th time for us in the semifinals. (Grundy Center) had some success in the 80s, but last year was their first year back to the UNI-Dome in quite some time. Our seniors have experience as freshmen being here before falling on back to back 5-4 years. This year they’ve really taken that leadership role to get us back to the UNI-Dome. We’re going to play as hard and physical as we can, hopefully do the little things correctly and play football the St. Albert way.”
The Spartans hold arguably the class’s best rushing duo with senior running back Zach Opheim who has ran just four yards shy of 1,600 yards on the season thus far, and quarterback Logan Knaack who is just shy of 1,000, at 989 exactly.
The Falcon defense will have to come in prepared and disciplined.
“We have to be very assignment sharp defensively,” Driver said. “They don’t have the committee like we do, but they want to spread you out to run their offense similarly like we do and find the mismatches, know where they are at and take advantage. They do a really good job spreading you out and creating lanes for their runners to hit.”
However, the Falcons have had their own rushing attack formula which has proven its effectiveness lately. With six different leading rushers throughout the season St. Albert’s rushing attack is more like a hydra than a dynamic duo, as a handful of guys have proven they can move the ball for the Falcons.
“We usually go with the guy who’s had the hot hand and been carrying the ball the best for us,” Driver said. “We had some injuries early in the year, but we’re pretty fortunate to have the number of athletes that we have that can carry the ball for us.”
Kickoff at the UNI-Dome is at 12:30 pm.
