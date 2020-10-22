Football fix for round two of the Iowa high school football playoffs

Last week three of four city teams won, while Abraham Lincoln was idle with a first-round bye. Here’s a look at the second week of Iowa high school football playoffs.
Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny
Records: T.J. 2-5, Ankeny 6-1
Last week: T.J. defeated Sioux City West 49-7; Ankeny had first-round bye
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Ankeny City Stadium
The word: After going winless through five games, Thomas Jefferson put together back-to-back wins over the same team. The Yellow Jackets ended the regular season with a 41-23 victory on Oct. 16 in Sioux City, followed by a playoff rematch last Friday, which T.J. won 49-7 in Council Bluffs.
The Yellow Jackets reward is a date with Ankeny, which shut out T.J. 68-0 on Sept. 18 in Council Bluffs.
Woodbury Central vs. St. Albert (at Missouri Valley)
Records: Woodbury Central 5-3, St. Albert 5-2
Last week: Woodbury Central defeated West Monona 44-22; St. Albert defeated Sidney 45-14
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Missouri Valley Football Field
The word: Please note the venue change for this game, which will take place at the Missouri Valley Football Field. If you plan on attending, admission is $6 and school officials are asking that you bring exact change, and masks must be worn.
St. Albert began the season 0-2, losing to a pair of tough games against Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia by a combined score of 56-10. Since then, the Falcons are 5-0, outscoring opponents cumulatively 180 to 81.
The Falcon defense will be tasked with trying to slow down a balanced Wildcat offensive attack. Senior quarterback Jase Manker completes over 52% of his passes, throwing for 1,298 yards with 10 TDs and 11 interceptions. Sophomore Max McGill leads a capable rushing attack with 689 yards and nine touchdowns on 141 carries, while Wildcats have rushed for a total of 1,038 yards as a team.
Norwalk at Lewis Central
Records: Norwalk 2-5, Lewis Central 6-1
Last week: Norwalk defeated Glenwood 30-29; Lewis Central defeated Creston 63-12
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Titan Field
The word: Norwalk should come in feeling good after nipping Glenwood by a point last week.
Meanwhile, the loaded Titans are coming off a blowout in which Braylon Kammrad came in at quarterback with Lewis Central already up 7-0 and proceeded to complete 13-of-15 passes for 238 yards and six touchdowns.
Valley at Abraham Lincoln
Records: Valley 2-4, A.L. 5-2
Last week: Both teams had byes
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Wickersham Athletic Complex
The word: Prior to being idle last week, Valley bookended their season with a 27-10 victory over Ankeny Centennial, which was their first win since opening week.
Conversely, A.L. lost their regular season finale 31-27 at home to Sioux City East after winning 5-of-6.
Two players to keep an eye on for A.L. are senior dual-threat quarterback Lennx Brown and senior running back TJ Hayes.
Brown is completing 62.5% of his passes for 923 yards, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 530 yards and 11 scores. Hayes is averaging an impressive 10 yards per carry, rushing 86 times for 860 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!