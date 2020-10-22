Football fix for round two of the Iowa high school football playoffs

The word: Please note the venue change for this game, which will take place at the Missouri Valley Football Field. If you plan on attending, admission is $6 and school officials are asking that you bring exact change, and masks must be worn.

St. Albert began the season 0-2, losing to a pair of tough games against Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia by a combined score of 56-10. Since then, the Falcons are 5-0, outscoring opponents cumulatively 180 to 81.

The Falcon defense will be tasked with trying to slow down a balanced Wildcat offensive attack. Senior quarterback Jase Manker completes over 52% of his passes, throwing for 1,298 yards with 10 TDs and 11 interceptions. Sophomore Max McGill leads a capable rushing attack with 689 yards and nine touchdowns on 141 carries, while Wildcats have rushed for a total of 1,038 yards as a team.

Norwalk at Lewis Central

Records: Norwalk 2-5, Lewis Central 6-1

Last week: Norwalk defeated Glenwood 30-29; Lewis Central defeated Creston 63-12

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Titan Field

The word: Norwalk should come in feeling good after nipping Glenwood by a point last week.