Football Fix

Ballard at Lewis Central
Records: Ballard 8-1, Lewis Central 7-1
Last week: Ballard defeated Nevada 28-7; Lewis Central defeated Norwalk 35-7
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Titan Field
The word: On paper, this looks like a pretty even matchup, with Lewis Central having the edge in the passing game with 1,801 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions through the air compared to Ballard’s 1,067 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Ballard has the team edge in total numbers on the ground because they run more often with 1,816 yards for an average of 4.8 yards per carry with 21 touchdowns. And they do it by committee, led by Sam Petersen’s 607 yards (6.3 yards per carry). As a team, they average 4.8 yards per carry
Lewis Central has less team rushing yards (1,684), but a higher yards-per-carry at six yards a clip and 20 touchdowns. The Titans are led by senior running back Logan Katzer, who has rushed for 1,071 yards at 7.0 yards per carry with14 touchdowns.
Both defenses are stingy too, as Lewis Central is allowing an average of 14 points per game and Ballard 11.5.
South O’Brien at St. Albert
Records: South O’Brien 6-3, St. Albert 6-2
Last week: South O’Brien defeated Ridge View 8-6; St. Albert defeated Woodbury Central 31-0
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., AL Leber Field
The word: St. Albert looks to keep momentum going as they enter on a six-game win streak.
The Falcons love to spread the wealth in the run game, which is their bread and butter. As a team, the Falcons have rushed for 1,287 yards (5 yards per carry). St. Albert is led by senior Cy Patterson’s 353 yards and five touchdowns, but he is one of five Falcons who have rushed for between 103 and 353 yards.
St. Albert’s big-play threat is Sam Rallis, who has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, while also leading the receiving core with 23 receptions for 482 yards (21 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.
It’s no secret what South O’Brien wants to do and that’s run the rock.
The Wolverines have a total of 266 passing yards, three touchdowns and thon just 52 attempts, compared to 2,183 yards and 22 touchdowns on 393 attempts.
Iowa High School Football Playoffs schedule, third round
Class 4A
POD A
Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)
POD B
Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3), at Kingston Stadium
POD C
Cedar Falls (5-2) at Ankeny (7-1)
Indianola (4-4) at Waukee (6-2)
POD D
Waterloo West (4-4) at Dowling Catholic (6-1), at Drake Stadium
West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at Urbandale (6-1)
Class 3A
POD A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)
POD B
Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)
Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)
POD C
Grinnell (7-2) at Pella (6-2)
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
POD D
West Delaware (9-1) at Washington (8-0)
Davenport Assumption (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)
Class 2A
POD A
Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at Central Lyon/George Little Rock (8-0)
West Lyon (7-1) at Spirit Lake(5-2)
POD B
Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)
Greene County (7-2) at PCM, Monroe (8-0)
POD C
Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)
POD D
Monticello (6-1) at Waukon (6-1)
Independence (6-1) at Solon (6-2)
Class 1A
POD A
Western Christian (5-3) at OABCIG (8-0)
Emmetsburg (7-1) at West Sioux (5-2)
POD B
South Central Calhoun (7-1) at South Hamilton (8-0)
Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)
POD C
Pella Christian (6-3) at Van Meter (8-0)
Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
POD D
Mediapolis (7-2) at Columbus Catholic (7-1)
Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Class A
POD A
South O’Brien (6-3) at St. Albert (6-2)
Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
POD B
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2) at Hancock (8-1)
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (9-0)
POD C
Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
Alburnett (6-2) at Iowa City Regina (7-1)
POD D
MFL-Mar-Mac (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
South Winneshiek (8-1) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
