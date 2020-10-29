Football Fix

Records: South O’Brien 6-3, St. Albert 6-2

Last week: South O’Brien defeated Ridge View 8-6; St. Albert defeated Woodbury Central 31-0

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., AL Leber Field

The word: St. Albert looks to keep momentum going as they enter on a six-game win streak.

The Falcons love to spread the wealth in the run game, which is their bread and butter. As a team, the Falcons have rushed for 1,287 yards (5 yards per carry). St. Albert is led by senior Cy Patterson’s 353 yards and five touchdowns, but he is one of five Falcons who have rushed for between 103 and 353 yards.

St. Albert’s big-play threat is Sam Rallis, who has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, while also leading the receiving core with 23 receptions for 482 yards (21 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

It’s no secret what South O’Brien wants to do and that’s run the rock.

The Wolverines have a total of 266 passing yards, three touchdowns and thon just 52 attempts, compared to 2,183 yards and 22 touchdowns on 393 attempts.