Football fix

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Des Moines North 20-14; Urbandale defeated Ames 40-13.

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Urbandale

The Word: Upon further review, A.L. coach John Wolfe found many positive takeaways from the Des Moines North victory. In a fast-paced game, the Lynx had only six possessions scored on three and had one turnover on a fumble.

The offense executed efficiently. Quarterback Lennx Brown finished a perfect 12-for-12 passing for 140 yards and added another 115 rushing yards. A.L. also got solid offensive performances from wide receiver Greg Chinowth and running back TJ Hayes. The Lynx also received votes in the latest Class 4-A AP rankings.

“There were areas of inconsistency, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought either,” Wolfe said. “There were some things that we had to fix, but we ran the ball well at times and we played defense well at times. We just have to shore up a few things to make sure our consistency and efficiency is a little bit higher.”

This week brings the toughest test yet of the season with No. 4 Urbandale, which has scored a combined 90 points through two weeks in wins over Johnston and Ames. The Lynx dropped a 56-0 decision to Urbandale last year.

“The score didn’t indicate it, but I thought we played pretty well with them last year,” Wolfe said. “They graduated their quarterback, receiver and a few other linemen. I knew they returned some defense, but I thought it would be a good matchup this year. You watch them on film, and they’ve reloaded. They’re a good football team. It’s going to be a tough game, and we knew that. We’re going to have to play our best football if we want to win.

