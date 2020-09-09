Football fix

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson
Records: Sioux City North 1-1, Thomas Jefferson 0-1
Last week: Sioux City North lost to Sioux City Heelan 49-12; Thomas Jefferson was off in Week 2 and lost to Glenwood 57-7 in Week 1.
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
The Word: It’s not every year that a bye week comes in the second week of a prep football season, but that’s what the Yellow Jackets had last weekend with the cancelation of their scheduled game with Omaha South.
The good news is that T.J. got what it needed most out of the time off: Time to learn.
“On one hand, you hate to say that Week 2 is a good week to have a bye, but it did allow us to go and clean up some things we did poorly against Glenwood,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “Sometimes you use a bye week to try to add some stuff. We used the bye to simplify and clean up. I think we got some stuff done. And we’re a team that can execute quite a bit better now because of it.”
The Jackets yielded 481 yards of total offense in Week 1 against Glenwood. The mistakes were ones Anderson figures his team can correct with proper preparation and discipline.
“Guys were getting confused on who was going where on certain calls,” Anderson said. “Defenders were being over aggressive. That was a big problem against Glenwood was over aggressive defenders opening up running lanes on counter-type plays.”
This week, T.J. refocused. Inclement weather forced practice into the Iowa West Complex. Anderson stressed the simpler points of preparation as the Jackets ready themselves for Sioux City North on Friday.
“We just talked about staying focused and paying attention to the job,” Anderson said. “It’s about getting yourself better. Just play football and make yourself better.”
St. Albert at Riverside
Records: St. Albert 0-2, Riverside 2-0
Last week: St. Albert lost to Logan-Magnolia 28-7; Riverside defeated West Monona 36-2
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., at Riverside
The word: Last week, a stout Logan-Magnolia rushing attack controlled the pace of the game up front on their way to victory. It was likely a dress rehearsal for what St. Albert will see once again this Friday when they go on the road to meet Riverside.
Led by 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back Rhett Bently, the Bulldogs have rushed for 505 yards as a team in two games at eight yards per carry. Another playmaker is dual-threat junior quarterback Austin Kremkoski, who has accounted for three passing touchdowns and three on the ground.
Defensively, Riverside hasn’t allowed any points, with a safety last week being the only points scored on the team.
For St. Albert head coach Jake Driver, this week of practice was about getting back to the basics.
“(Riverside coach) Darrell Frain is really doing some nice things and they’re well coached,” Driver said. “We have to be disciplined, trust our keys and assignments and play downhill. I thought we caught a little too much against (Logan-Magnolia), and we need to be the one delivering it and not catching as much.”
Falcon sophomore and first-year starting quarterback Brendan Monahan has shown bursts of talent and continues to develop every time out according to Driver.
“As a young player, he’s always working on his understanding of coverages. He’s been a great addition to a long line of nice quarterbacks we’ve had here at St. Albert,” Driver said. “I think he’s only going to continue to improve throughout the year. He’s just a tremendous competitor and started on the baseball team as a freshman on a team that went to the state tournament. That ability to be successful in multiple sports is something we preach and something he’s done a nice job excelling at.”
This will be the seventh time in as many seasons the two teams play with the Falcons winning the previous six.
Creston at Lewis Central
Records: Creston 1-1, Class 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central 2-0
Last week: Creston lost to Winterset 41-14; Lewis Central defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-28
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., at Lewis Central
The word: Lewis Central kicks off district competition Friday as they play at Titan Stadium for the third time in as many weeks.
A week ago, the Titans flexed their offensive muscle, dropping 49 points on Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which entered as the third-ranked team in Class 3-A.
Husker commit Thomas Fidone deservedly gets a lot of the credit, already amassing 286 receiving yards and three touchdowns for an eye-popping average of 26 yards per reception. However, opposing defenses have plenty else to worry about.
Junior receiver Brayden Loftin has 10 catches for 132 yards himself and senior quarterback Jonah Pomrenke is completing 84% (27-of-32) of his passes and has already thrown for 592 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.
On the ground, senior Logan Katzer and sophomore Jonathan Humpal have combined for 45 carries, 218 yards, with Katzer having three rushing scores.
“To have confidence in so many guys is a nice when teams change their coverage or try to roll coverage to Thomas and try to take that aspect of our game away, it’s nice to have a lot of options,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Our running backs have done a fabulous job catching the ball and we’ve gotten around 160, 180 yards out of them as well.”
For Creston, it’s been a tale of two weeks, defeating Boone 7-0 in the opener, followed by a 41-14 loss last Friday against Winterset.
“Creston is a tough, physical team that’s always going to compete and get after it,” Kammrad said. “Coach (Brian) Morrison does a fabulous job with their guys, getting them ready to play.”
Defensively, Lewis Central has allowed 31 points through two games, 28 last week.
“(Last week) we had a lot of breakdowns in our secondary, which led to a lot of those points and gave them a lot of extra yards,” Kammrad said. “We weren’t disciplined on the back end of our defense. We were jumping a lot of the underneath routes, so reading our keys was a big point of emphasis this week in practice.”
Lewis Central won last season’s meeting 48-8.
Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale
Records: Abraham Lincoln 2-0, Class 4-A No. 4 Urbandale 2-0
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Des Moines North 20-14; Urbandale defeated Ames 40-13.
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Urbandale
The Word: Upon further review, A.L. coach John Wolfe found many positive takeaways from the Des Moines North victory. In a fast-paced game, the Lynx had only six possessions scored on three and had one turnover on a fumble.
The offense executed efficiently. Quarterback Lennx Brown finished a perfect 12-for-12 passing for 140 yards and added another 115 rushing yards. A.L. also got solid offensive performances from wide receiver Greg Chinowth and running back TJ Hayes. The Lynx also received votes in the latest Class 4-A AP rankings.
“There were areas of inconsistency, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought either,” Wolfe said. “There were some things that we had to fix, but we ran the ball well at times and we played defense well at times. We just have to shore up a few things to make sure our consistency and efficiency is a little bit higher.”
This week brings the toughest test yet of the season with No. 4 Urbandale, which has scored a combined 90 points through two weeks in wins over Johnston and Ames. The Lynx dropped a 56-0 decision to Urbandale last year.
“The score didn’t indicate it, but I thought we played pretty well with them last year,” Wolfe said. “They graduated their quarterback, receiver and a few other linemen. I knew they returned some defense, but I thought it would be a good matchup this year. You watch them on film, and they’ve reloaded. They’re a good football team. It’s going to be a tough game, and we knew that. We’re going to have to play our best football if we want to win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!