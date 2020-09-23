Football fix

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Records: S.C. North 2-2, A.L. 3-1
Last week: S.C. North lost to Sioux City East 34-0; A.L. defeated Sioux City West 44-7.
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Wickersham Stadium
The word: Last week, Lynx running back TJ Hayes and the offensive line made a statement in a 44-7 road win over Sioux City West. The senior set school records for single-game touchdowns and single-game all-purpose yards, rushing for 343 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries.
“The offensive line did a good job getting a push and creating holes and TJ ran hard and earned every yard he got,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe
This Friday, the A.L. secondary is on alert as Sioux City North comes to Council Bluffs.
The pass-happy Stars have run it 128 times and thrown it 79 times, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, last week SCN starting senior quarterback Gavin Hauge completed 12-of-23 passes for just 38 yards in a 34-0 loss to Sioux City East.
Friday is the start of the final three regular season games for A.L., which has been on the road three times in the first four weeks, but will play their final three at Wickersham Stadium.
Wolfe still wants to see a higher level of consistency from his squad, despite the 3-1 record.
“Consistency is the biggest thing right now,” he said. “After Thursday’s game I had to get after some of our guys on Friday for not wearing the right gear, so it’s just little things we still need to improve on.”
L ewis Central at Glenwood
Records: Class 3-A No. 2 Lewis Central 4-0; Glenwood 3-1
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Glenwood
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Carroll 35-13; Glenwood defeated Creston 21-14
The Word: With four wins, an unblemished record and a scoring average of more than 36 points per game, Lewis Central is settling into a groove during this unique 2020 season. That those around the state agree is apparent with the Titans’ No. 2 ranking in the latest Associated Press rankings.
“We’re excited about where we’re at,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “We believe that we’re starting to find our identity each and every week. We still, by our standard, have not been as consistent in all aspects from the running game to the passing game as we would like to be. We feel we’re still missing opportunities, just certain things that typically get corrected in the midseason. We hope that’s where we’re at, and we understand that we’ve got to take what the defense gives up.”
The ground game certainly got going last week as Logan Katzer ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Starting quarterback Jonah Pomrenke was removed from the game after sustaining a stinger, but Kammrad said he’s expected to start this week.
That’s good news because a road test against a battle-tested Glenwood team awaits Friday. The Rams’ lone loss came in a game against Harlan in which Glenwood held a 13-point lead before key injuries in that game contributed to the Cyclones’ 22-13 triumph.
“They’re a very talented team that has done some good things and has been battle tested,” Kammrad said. “They played Harlan to a tight game and unfortunately came out on the wrong end of that. They have some good players, are talented and Coach (Cory) Faust does an excellent job of coaching the players and getting them prepared.”
St. Albert at AHSTW
Records: St. Albert 2-2, AHSTW 2-2
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., in Avoca
Last week: St. Albert defeated Southwest Valley 31-7; AHSTW defeated Sidney 48-22
The word: Battle-tested and confident are two adjectives you could use to describe the 2020 St. Albert football team.
The Falcons enter Friday’s matchup at .500, but winners of their last two and have played teams with a combined record of 14-3, including an opening-night loss to Class 3A No. 4, undefeated Lewis Central. Last week, they beat previously unbeaten Southwest Valley.
“I think it pays dividends down the road,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said of the challenging schedule. “Our kids are starting to gain confidence and understand why we scheduled those teams. They’re starting to understanding that we can play with the better teams.”
Last week’s decisive 31-7 victory over previously 4-0 Southwest Valley was another step in that direction.
“Everyone sees the Cy Patterson 87-yard interception return for a touchdown, but what set that up was a big-time hustle play from Keaton Barnes, Luke Anderson and Brayden Shepard on the back end when (SW Valley) ran a double pass. Those guys ran about 55 yard and caught him, which allows us to play another down, and two plays later we take it to the house on the interception. That’s a 14-point swing. And when (Patterson) did run it to the house, we counted on film nine guys with him and those are the things that I was really excited about as a head football coach.”
AHSTW enters Friday with an identical 2-2 record and a balanced offensive attack.
Senior quarterback Blake Holst has passed for 710 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, while leading-rusher Denver Pauley has ran for 528 yards and four scores. Holst has run for 267 yards and six touchdowns. Junior wideout Blake Tuma had 10mcatches for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
“They’re big up front and Pauley runs hard and Tuma is real athletic and their quarterback is a true dual threat, so they’re really balanced,” Driver said. “Defensively, they’re big up front and are going to pose some problems for us up front, just with their size. It’s the first time they’ve been home since week 1, so they’re going to be excited, the fans are going to be into it and it should be a nice high school football game.”
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-3; Sioux City East 3-1
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Olsen Stadium, Sioux City
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Ankeny 68-0; Sioux City East defeated Sioux City North 34-0
The Word: The Yellow Jackets are in search of some positive momentum after a rough start to the season that has seen them allow at least 55 points in all three games while scoring a total of 14 over those three games.
That quest comes on a short week as T.J. hits the road for a tough task against Sioux City East. And taking care of the ball is among their top areas of concentration.
“The first thing is ball security,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “We eliminated interceptions this past week, but we still put the ball on the ground, so we focused a lot on ball security the last few days.
“It’s also a matter of confidence, just getting the kids in the mindset of if they don’t believe that they can go and be successful then they’re pretty much guaranteed to not be successful.”
The short week could go one of two ways for T.J. On one hand, the preparation is condensed over six days instead of the typical seven.
On the other, the focus is on the near future instead of the difficulties they’ve faced over the first three games of the season.
“It puts us behind,” Anderson said. “We had to do a lot of extra stuff on Sunday to get set up. I feel like we’re in good shape for a Tuesday, but it’s not Tuesday, it’s really Wednesday.
“They just put their head down and work through as this group has always done. They’ll just fight through it and be as ready as they can be.”
