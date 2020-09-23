Football fix

The Falcons enter Friday’s matchup at .500, but winners of their last two and have played teams with a combined record of 14-3, including an opening-night loss to Class 3A No. 4, undefeated Lewis Central. Last week, they beat previously unbeaten Southwest Valley.

“I think it pays dividends down the road,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said of the challenging schedule. “Our kids are starting to gain confidence and understand why we scheduled those teams. They’re starting to understanding that we can play with the better teams.”

Last week’s decisive 31-7 victory over previously 4-0 Southwest Valley was another step in that direction.

“Everyone sees the Cy Patterson 87-yard interception return for a touchdown, but what set that up was a big-time hustle play from Keaton Barnes, Luke Anderson and Brayden Shepard on the back end when (SW Valley) ran a double pass. Those guys ran about 55 yard and caught him, which allows us to play another down, and two plays later we take it to the house on the interception. That’s a 14-point swing. And when (Patterson) did run it to the house, we counted on film nine guys with him and those are the things that I was really excited about as a head football coach.”

AHSTW enters Friday with an identical 2-2 record and a balanced offensive attack.