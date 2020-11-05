Football fix

The word: Like the Lewis Central-Harlan game, St. Albert too must reverse their fortune from a previous loss.

In the second week of the season, Logan-Magnolia defeated the Falcons 28-7 in Council Bluffs, dropping St. Albert to 0-2. St. Albert has not lost since, rattling off seven consecutive victories, including outscoring opponents a combined 96 to 22 in three playoff games.

Both teams feature run-heavy offensive attacks as the Panthers enter with 2,140 rushing yards on the season, compared to 407 passing yards. St. Albert has amassed 1,287 rush yards and 624 yards through the air.

St. Albert is looking to reach the semifinals for the 13th time in program history.

Class 1A

Underwood at Van Meter

Records: Underwood 9-1, Van Meter 9-0

Last week: Underwood defeated Mount Ayr 42-17; Van Meter defeated Pella Christian 49-23