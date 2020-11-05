Football fix

 Skip to main content
If you’re a high school football in the great state of Iowa, you’ve undoubtedly had visions of the UNI-Dome run through your mind at some point. On Friday night, under the lights Nonpareil-area teams Lewis Central, St. Albert and Underwood can punch their ticket to the final four in their respective classes.

Here’s a closer look at Friday’s quarterfinal action.

(All games scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.)

Class 3A

Lewis Central at Harlan

Records: Lewis Central 8-1, Harlan 9-0

Last week: Lewis Central defeated Ballard 34-6; Harlan defeated Carlisle 49-42

The word: If Lewis Central is to earn its way to the UNI-Dome for the third consecutive year, the Titans will have to go on the road and avenge their lone loss of the season. That defeat came in the regular season finale on Oct. 9 in Harlan when the undefeated Cyclones won 28-10.

Class A

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Records: St. Albert 7-2, Logan-Magnolia 8-1

Last week: St. Albert defeated South O’Brien 20-8; Logan-Magnolia defeated Riverside 36-14

The word: Like the Lewis Central-Harlan game, St. Albert too must reverse their fortune from a previous loss.

In the second week of the season, Logan-Magnolia defeated the Falcons 28-7 in Council Bluffs, dropping St. Albert to 0-2. St. Albert has not lost since, rattling off seven consecutive victories, including outscoring opponents a combined 96 to 22 in three playoff games.

Both teams feature run-heavy offensive attacks as the Panthers enter with 2,140 rushing yards on the season, compared to 407 passing yards. St. Albert has amassed 1,287 rush yards and 624 yards through the air.

St. Albert is looking to reach the semifinals for the 13th time in program history.

Class 1A

Underwood at Van Meter

Records: Underwood 9-1, Van Meter 9-0

Last week: Underwood defeated Mount Ayr 42-17; Van Meter defeated Pella Christian 49-23

The word: Underwood looks to keep year’s Class 1A runner-up and undefeated Van Meter from going the UNI-Dome for an impressive sixth consecutive season. For that to happen, Underwood’s stout defense will have to keep doing what it has all season. Other than a49-22 loss to undefeated OABCIG, the Eagles are allowing an average of 5.77 points per game, including three shutouts.

Friday’s full playoff schedule

All games scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Ankeny @ Waukee

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy @ Southeast Polk

Iowa City, West @ Pleasant Valley

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M

CLASS 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley @ Webster City

Grinnell @ Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Lewis Central @ Harlan

West Delaware, Manchester @ North Scott, Eldridge

CLASS 2A

PCM, Monroe @ West Marshall, State Center

Solon @ Waukon

West Liberty @ Camanche

West Lyon, Inwood @ Central Lyon, Rock Rapids

CLASS 1A

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo @ Sigourney-Keota

South Central Calhoun @ Southeast Valley

Underwood @ Van Meter

West Sioux, Hawarden @ OABCIG

CLASS A

Grundy Center @ West Hancock, Britt

MFL MarMac @ Saint Ansgar

St. Albert, Council Bluffs @ Logan-Magnolia

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank @ Regina, Iowa City

CLASS 8

Audubon @ St. Mary’s, Remsen

CAM, Anita @ Fremont-Mills, Tabor

Don Bosco, Gilbertville @ Janesville

Easton Valley @ Montezuma

