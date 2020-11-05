Football fix

If you’re a high school football in the great state of Iowa, you’ve undoubtedly had visions of the UNI-Dome run through your mind at some point. On Friday night, under the lights Nonpareil-area teams Lewis Central, St. Albert and Underwood can punch their ticket to the final four in their respective classes.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s quarterfinal action.
(All games scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.)
Class 3A
Lewis Central at Harlan
Records: Lewis Central 8-1, Harlan 9-0
Last week: Lewis Central defeated Ballard 34-6; Harlan defeated Carlisle 49-42
The word: If Lewis Central is to earn its way to the UNI-Dome for the third consecutive year, the Titans will have to go on the road and avenge their lone loss of the season. That defeat came in the regular season finale on Oct. 9 in Harlan when the undefeated Cyclones won 28-10.
Class A
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Records: St. Albert 7-2, Logan-Magnolia 8-1
Last week: St. Albert defeated South O’Brien 20-8; Logan-Magnolia defeated Riverside 36-14
The word: Like the Lewis Central-Harlan game, St. Albert too must reverse their fortune from a previous loss.
In the second week of the season, Logan-Magnolia defeated the Falcons 28-7 in Council Bluffs, dropping St. Albert to 0-2. St. Albert has not lost since, rattling off seven consecutive victories, including outscoring opponents a combined 96 to 22 in three playoff games.
Both teams feature run-heavy offensive attacks as the Panthers enter with 2,140 rushing yards on the season, compared to 407 passing yards. St. Albert has amassed 1,287 rush yards and 624 yards through the air.
St. Albert is looking to reach the semifinals for the 13th time in program history.
Class 1A
Underwood at Van Meter
Records: Underwood 9-1, Van Meter 9-0
Last week: Underwood defeated Mount Ayr 42-17; Van Meter defeated Pella Christian 49-23
The word: Underwood looks to keep year’s Class 1A runner-up and undefeated Van Meter from going the UNI-Dome for an impressive sixth consecutive season. For that to happen, Underwood’s stout defense will have to keep doing what it has all season. Other than a49-22 loss to undefeated OABCIG, the Eagles are allowing an average of 5.77 points per game, including three shutouts.
Friday’s full playoff schedule
All games scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Ankeny @ Waukee
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy @ Southeast Polk
Iowa City, West @ Pleasant Valley
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M
CLASS 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley @ Webster City
Grinnell @ Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Lewis Central @ Harlan
West Delaware, Manchester @ North Scott, Eldridge
CLASS 2A
PCM, Monroe @ West Marshall, State Center
Solon @ Waukon
West Liberty @ Camanche
West Lyon, Inwood @ Central Lyon, Rock Rapids
CLASS 1A
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo @ Sigourney-Keota
South Central Calhoun @ Southeast Valley
Underwood @ Van Meter
West Sioux, Hawarden @ OABCIG
CLASS A
Grundy Center @ West Hancock, Britt
MFL MarMac @ Saint Ansgar
St. Albert, Council Bluffs @ Logan-Magnolia
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank @ Regina, Iowa City
CLASS 8
Audubon @ St. Mary’s, Remsen
CAM, Anita @ Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Don Bosco, Gilbertville @ Janesville
Easton Valley @ Montezuma
