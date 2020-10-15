Football fix

After an unprecedented high school football season in Iowa, the playoffs are here.
Three city teams will be in action Friday, two with rematches of their regular season finales. Meanwhile, Abraham Lincoln (5-2) has a first-round bye and will host Valley (West Des Moines) next Friday, Oct. 23.
Creston at Lewis Central
Records: Creston 1-6, Lewis Central 5-1
Last week: Creston lost to Carroll 21-14; Lewis Central lost Harlan 28-10
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Titan Field
The word: The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season, but look to rebound against a Creston team they beat 34-7 in the third week of the season on Sept. 11.
Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad boils last Friday’s loss down to the details.
“All throughout the season we’ve talked about minimizing mistakes and taking care of the little things. We’ve had a couple of issues this year with those little things not being taken care of and it caught up to us,” Kammrad said. “When you play against a good football team like Harlan, they’re able to execute on those things and make you pay. Harlan hurt us because we weren’t disciplined in our approach and didn’t execute like we needed to.”
While Creston comes in with just one win to its credit, the Panthers have been within one score in three of their six losses. The Panthers hung with Lewis Central for a quarter, trailing 10-7, but the Titans scored 24 unanswered points to pull away.
“When you get to this point in the year there’s no turning back, it’s a one-game season every week,” Kammrad said. “Creston is well coached and they’re going to have some things ready to execute, so we’ve got to be ready for anything and just play good, sound football and execute.”
Sidney at St. Albert
Records: Sidney 0-7, St. Albert 4-2
Last week: St. Albert defeated Sidney 57-20
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Al Leber Field
The word: As Yogi Berra once said, it’s Déjà vu all over again.
One week after facing off in the regular season finale in Sidney, the same two teams will lock horns once again in their playoff opener, only this time at Al Leber Field.
Last Friday, the Falcons extended its win streak to four consecutive games and scored a season-high 57 points, but that doesn’t guarantee anything this week.
“We’ve done this a couple times in the past when I was an assistant coach,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said of playing a team two straight weeks. “The pros are that you have the film broke down and know how to attack them. The con is you did that the week before and now they know what you want to do.”
With Sidney at 0-7, a few new wrinkles or gadget plays wouldn’t be shocking and Driver says they have players who can hurt you on big plays if you don’t execute.
“They’ve got some dynamic playmakers that can make explosive plays, so it’s going to be about how we handle it,” he said.
For the Sidney defense, it will be about trying to contain Falcon playmakers better than they did a week ago. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Monohan was extremely efficient, completing 5-of-10 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 10 yards and another TD. He also kept a zero in the interception column, as he’s done all season.
Sophomore running back David Helton also had a big night, rushing for 85 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.
St. Albert senior Cy Patterson has been a big-play threat all season, rushing for 329 yards on 51 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. Senior wideout/punt and kick returner Sam Rallis has been Monohan’s favorite target as he’s racked up 16 catches for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also had a punt and kick return touchdown.
After playing last week in Sidney, Driver is excited for the type of environment he expects at home on Friday.
“Any time we can play at Al Leber Field, it’s an advantage,” Driver said. “It’s a beautiful setting for high school football game no matter when you’re playing it. It’s a little bit more special in the fall when the payoffs come around and you get that playoff atmosphere. It’s our guys’ first real opportunity at that, because most of them were much younger when we had playoff games. It’s a little bit different come playoff time at Al Leber, so it’s exciting.”
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Records: T.J. 1-5, Sioux City West 0-7
Last week: T.J. defeated Sioux City West 41-23
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Gale Wickersham Stadium
The word: A very familiar foe awaits T.J. on Friday.
Last week, T.J. put together its best performance of the season, scoring a season-best 41 points to secure the first win of the year. Now, the Yellow Jackets will try to do it again to extend their season.
The Yellow Jackets did their most damage on the ground, rushing 54 times for 345 yards and three touchdowns, compared to only three passes from QB Austin Schubert, who rushed for 75 yards and a TD. In total, T.J. had 10 different ball carriers, led by junior Reese Schlotfeld (11 carries, 80 yards) and sophomore Devon Bovee (10 carries, 55 yards.)
The game may come down to which defense can rise to the occasion as Sioux City West is allowing over 42 points per game, while T.J. allows over 52 per game. However, T.J.’s defense is coming off its best performance of the season, allowing its fewest points of the season and held the Wolverines to just seven points through the first three quarters.
“We changed our defensive front a little bit in an attempt to control the line of scrimmage, put more pressure on their running game and hopefully put more pressure on the quarterback,” T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. “We were able to get ahead and force them to have to pass, so that was the main thing. We played a little bit of a softer coverage to try to make them complete passes underneath to try and make them move the ball down the field in shorter segments.”
With that said, Anderson knows just because it worked last week doesn’t mean the same will happen tonight.
“It makes the scouting a little bit easier, but you also don’t know what they’re going to change. You assume when you beat a team they’re not going to come back at you with the exact same game plan,” Anderson said. “It’s about making adjustments and making sure our kids are up for the game. When you beat a team, usually kids are excited to play them again, but you’ve got to make sure they don’t assume anything.”
