Football fix

With Sidney at 0-7, a few new wrinkles or gadget plays wouldn’t be shocking and Driver says they have players who can hurt you on big plays if you don’t execute.

“They’ve got some dynamic playmakers that can make explosive plays, so it’s going to be about how we handle it,” he said.

For the Sidney defense, it will be about trying to contain Falcon playmakers better than they did a week ago. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Monohan was extremely efficient, completing 5-of-10 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 10 yards and another TD. He also kept a zero in the interception column, as he’s done all season.

Sophomore running back David Helton also had a big night, rushing for 85 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.

St. Albert senior Cy Patterson has been a big-play threat all season, rushing for 329 yards on 51 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. Senior wideout/punt and kick returner Sam Rallis has been Monohan’s favorite target as he’s racked up 16 catches for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also had a punt and kick return touchdown.

After playing last week in Sidney, Driver is excited for the type of environment he expects at home on Friday.