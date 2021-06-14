Football is a family game for Hawkeyes' Plumb

Football is the family business for an Iowa junior positioned to move into the Hawkeye starting lineup this fall.

Jack Plumb opened spring practices listed at the top of the depth chart at left tackle, a position Alaric Jackson has anchored for the past four seasons.

As he returns to campus with teammates for the start of summer work, the 6-foot-7, 297-pound junior believes he is prepared to take the next step in his career.

He sampled that last season, making the first two starts of his career as a right tackle in games against Nebraska and Illinois while rotating at the position with Mark Kallenberger and Coy Cronk.

“Things are going pretty good,’’ Plumb said as spring practices neared an end. “I’m focusing on developing a set of fundamentals that I can trust and carry into games with me.’’

An early emphasis on gaining strength and size has positioned Plumb as well.

In transitioning from playing tight end in high school to lining up on the offensive line with the Hawkeyes, a move made to maximize his mobility and length, Plumb has added nearly 55 pounds to a frame that weighed in at 245 pounds during his senior season at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Wis.