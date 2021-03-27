2020 All-City Football Team

DL — Timmy Thompson, Abraham Lincoln. Thompson was a Class 4A third-team all-state selection after recording 14.5 tackles, eight solo, a sack and a tackle for loss. He also recovered two fumbles.

“Timmy had a motor that never quit,” Wolfe said. “It didn’t matter if it was the fourth quarter on Friday night or the 20th rep in practice, Timmy was going to be moving fast.”

DL — Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central. Deyo was a first-team Class 3A all-state selection after making 38 tackles, 33 solo. He was also responsible for 22.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Kammrad and the Titans are excited to see what a player already drawing major college offers will do in his senior season.

DL — Nick Miller, Lewis Central. Miller was a Class 3A second-team all-state selection after being the second leading tackler, behind Katzer, with 41 tackles, 31 of which were solo. In addition, Miller led the team with 7.5 sacks as a junior and accounted for 15 tackles for loss.

DL/LB — Greg Fagan, St. Albert. Fagan was second on the Falcon’s defense in total tackles with 35.5 total and 21 solo. The senior also added five sacks and six tackles for loss to his stat line before the season was over.