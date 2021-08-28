Cardinals break through the Falcons

After giving up a safety in the first quarter, Treynor football scored the last 35 points of the game to defeat Class A No. 5 St. Albert 35-2 on Friday night in Treynor.
“We’ll take it,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “Things were a little rough in the first half, and we shot ourselves in the first half with a couple of turnovers and a couple of touchdowns that got called back and missed a field goal all in the first half. We came back and buckled down and cleaned things up.”
The defense owned the tempo early on as both teams' first two possessions came up empty. The teams remained scoreless until about five minutes left in the first quarter when a snap went over the Cardinal’s punter for a safety.
Treynor finished off its next possession with a 35 yard run by Kayden Dirks with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Cardinal's offense seemed to be gaining momentum as the game went on into the second quarter.
However, two touchdowns were erased by penalties, including a would-be touchdown with 26 seconds to go in the second quarter.
While the Falcon offense had trouble finding its groove, the defense was keeping things close and giving the Cardinal offense fits.
“We competed hard and that’s what we always ask the kids to do,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “We played well defensively and they did a good job of keeping it close for a long time.
“We got to figure out how we’re going to move the ball offensively and make adjustments there. We weren’t able to do some things that we thought we could do their defense also gave us trouble, a lot of our guys up front are first-time starters in a varsity game, and that’s a good football team.”
Casey and Driver both emphasized to their teams how important it was to start strong in the second half. Treynor junior Jaxon Schmacher answered the call with a 86 yard kickoff for a touchdown. The junior saw a gap and took it, and it turned into a pivotal touchdown play to open the second half.
Schumacher says that play helped put the previous plays behind them more so and relax in the second half.
“I caught the ball and saw a hole open right away,” Schumacher said. “The guys gave me some good blocking and just took the space they gave me and eventually found myself in the end zone. I think that play really helped push us over the top and got us going again.”
“We had some frustrating moments in the first half, but we talked it over at halftime and just tried to put it behind us, and we knew we just had to play our style of football.”
Schumacher also had five carries for 63 yards.
The Treynor defense began turning up the heat and held the Falcon offense to just 117 yards of total offense. Helping that along was senior Tom Schwartz, who had two key interceptions for the Cardinals.
“The first one was crazy,” Schwartz said. “I saw the ball and went up, and it bobbled off another guy and was able to grab the ball in the air, and I realized I had the ball in my hands, and I think it really helped turn the momentum in our favor.”
After a crazy quarterback battle in the past two weeks of practice, Casey is proud of the work Schwartz put in to help lead the defense.
“Our whole defense played well tonight, but I’m especially proud of Tom,” Casey said. “He’s also our backup quarterback, and you never like to tell a senior quarterback you're not starting. A lot of kids would probably not take it well, but he came out and worked hard this week, and then he leads our defense with a couple of interceptions and then made all his extra points, and all but one of his kickoffs went through the endzone, I couldn’t be prouder of that kid.”
The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter with three visits to the endzone. Senior Kaden Miller scored with nine minutes left to make it 21-2. The next offensive possession for the Cardinals led to a 54-yard touchdown run from junior Kyle Moss to make it 28-2, and Schwartz, later on, scored via a 14-yard touchdown run.
Starting the 2021 season with a win against a top-five ranked team has the Cardinals feeling good looking forward.
“It's a great way to start off the season,” Moss said. “This really gives us some good momentum early. We’re going to keep getting better from here, and now time to get ready for next week.”
“It was a team effort,” Schwartz said. “We had great energy, we made mistakes early on, and we know we still have stuff to work on, but we’re only going to get better from here, and I think we did pretty good for our first game.”
Treynor will hit the road next week to play Tri-Center (0-1) and St. Albert will play its first home game next week against Riverside (1-0).
St. Albert (0-1) 2 0 0 0 -- 2
Treynor (1-0) 7 0 7 21 -- 35