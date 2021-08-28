Cardinals break through the Falcons

“The first one was crazy,” Schwartz said. “I saw the ball and went up, and it bobbled off another guy and was able to grab the ball in the air, and I realized I had the ball in my hands, and I think it really helped turn the momentum in our favor.”

After a crazy quarterback battle in the past two weeks of practice, Casey is proud of the work Schwartz put in to help lead the defense.

“Our whole defense played well tonight, but I’m especially proud of Tom,” Casey said. “He’s also our backup quarterback, and you never like to tell a senior quarterback you're not starting. A lot of kids would probably not take it well, but he came out and worked hard this week, and then he leads our defense with a couple of interceptions and then made all his extra points, and all but one of his kickoffs went through the endzone, I couldn’t be prouder of that kid.”

The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter with three visits to the endzone. Senior Kaden Miller scored with nine minutes left to make it 21-2. The next offensive possession for the Cardinals led to a 54-yard touchdown run from junior Kyle Moss to make it 28-2, and Schwartz, later on, scored via a 14-yard touchdown run.

Starting the 2021 season with a win against a top-five ranked team has the Cardinals feeling good looking forward.