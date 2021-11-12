Class A football postseason awards announced

The Class A all-district 8 teams have been announced and multiple area kids were recognized for their talents this season.

Within the Class A district 8 awards, Tri-Center senior Brecken Freeburg was named defensive player of the year after leading the team with 74 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Freeburg also recovered a fumble during the season.

For the all-district first team, Tri-Center junior Michael Turner was named to the first team as a running back. Turner ran for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards a carry.

Also on the first team, junior Holden Skow was named to the team as a receiver. Skow led the Trojans with 23 catches, 408 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. Skow also made the all-district team as a return specialist as he returned two punts to the end zone.

On the district’s first-team defense, senior Jaxon Johnson made the cut as a defensive lineman with 54.5 tackles on the year, two sacks, a fumble recovery and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Freeburg and senior Jaxyn Valdez made the first defense as linebackers. Valdez was second on the team in tackles with 57.5 on the year to go with 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception.