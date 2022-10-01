COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Defense and special teams help Reivers prevail over Pirates

No. 2 Iowa Western used strong defensive and special teams performances to win a scrappy battle on the road against Independence on Saturday evening.

The Reivers beat the Pirates 17-8, in Iowa Western’s 150th game in program history.

The Reiver defense made the first play of the day with an interception by Rashion Hodge which set up a nine-yard touchdown run by James Graham to put the Reivers on the board early.

It would be a defensive-centric quarter from there as the only other score came from a punting snap that went over the Reiver punter’s head for a Pirate safety with 14 seconds to spare in the first quarter.

The Reiver special teams extended the Reivers lead to 10-2 after a 44-yard field goal from Sam Wilber early on in the second quarter. Two possessions later, Graham completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Micah Davis late in the second quarter to put the Reivers ahead by two scores 17-2.

Graham would run for 23 yards and completed 10 of his 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Pirates made things interesting as Antwan Roberts broke an 80-yard run for a touchdown. The Reiver special teams, however, blocked the point after field goal to keep it a two-possession game heading into halftime 17-8

Neither team posted any points in the third quarter, despite the Reivers making some solid defensive and special team plays to start in Pirate territory.

While the Reivers failed to extend their lead, the special teams and defense made sure the Pirates never cut into Iowa Western’s lead as they shut out Independence to hang on for the 17-8 road win.

Reiver punter Ty Nissen also had a solid night placing four punts inside the 20-yard line, making things that much harder on the Pirate offense.

The Reiver defense showed no mercy either as they held the Pirates to just 190 total yards of offense, held the Pirates to just 2 of 13 on third down conversion, and forced two turnovers and five sacks.

Iowa Western will return to Council Bluffs next week to face No. 6 Snow College at Titan Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Independence (1-3) 2 6 0 0 – 8

Iowa Western (5-0) 7 10 0 0 – 17