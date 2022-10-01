 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Defense and special teams help Reivers prevail over Pirates

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 2 Iowa Western used strong defensive and special teams performances to win a scrappy battle on the road against Independence on Saturday evening.

The Reivers beat the Pirates 17-8, in Iowa Western’s 150th game in program history.

The Reiver defense made the first play of the day with an interception by Rashion Hodge which set up a nine-yard touchdown run by James Graham to put the Reivers on the board early.

It would be a defensive-centric quarter from there as the only other score came from a punting snap that went over the Reiver punter’s head for a Pirate safety with 14 seconds to spare in the first quarter.

The Reiver special teams extended the Reivers lead to 10-2 after a 44-yard field goal from Sam Wilber early on in the second quarter. Two possessions later, Graham completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Micah Davis late in the second quarter to put the Reivers ahead by two scores 17-2.

People are also reading…

Graham would run for 23 yards and completed 10 of his 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Pirates made things interesting as Antwan Roberts broke an 80-yard run for a touchdown. The Reiver special teams, however, blocked the point after field goal to keep it a two-possession game heading into halftime 17-8

Neither team posted any points in the third quarter, despite the Reivers making some solid defensive and special team plays to start in Pirate territory.

While the Reivers failed to extend their lead, the special teams and defense made sure the Pirates never cut into Iowa Western’s lead as they shut out Independence to hang on for the 17-8 road win.

Reiver punter Ty Nissen also had a solid night placing four punts inside the 20-yard line, making things that much harder on the Pirate offense.

The Reiver defense showed no mercy either as they held the Pirates to just 190 total yards of offense, held the Pirates to just 2 of 13 on third down conversion, and forced two turnovers and five sacks.

Iowa Western will return to Council Bluffs next week to face No. 6 Snow College at Titan Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Independence (1-3) 2 6 0 0 – 8

Iowa Western (5-0) 7 10 0 0 – 17

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Week Six Scoreboard

Glenwood 30 Winterset 7: The Rams improved to 2-0 in district play as Casey Godbout ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Kayden Anderson thr…

John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix

John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix

TAMPA, Fla. — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes, but for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle. You can see it, right? There is nothing wrong with Tampa Bay’s ...

Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 41-34 upset victory against No. 6 Oklahoma

Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 41-34 upset victory against No. 6 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma football team will benefit from at least one unexpected perk when it leaves the Big 12 for the SEC. It will no longer have to play Kansas State every season. The Wildcats were once again a thorn in the Sooners’ side on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. K-State defeated Oklahoma, 41-34, for a road upset that few of the 84,376 in attendance saw coming. K-State (3-1, 1-0 ...

Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage

Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage

This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized ...

NFL Week 3: Dolphins stuff Bills, Allen late; Rodgers bests Brady

NFL Week 3: Dolphins stuff Bills, Allen late; Rodgers bests Brady

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert